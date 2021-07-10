Babul Supriyo goes after the head of the state unit of the party Dilip Ghosh on Facebook





Party sources said Supriyo’s post, which is somewhat secret, hinted that Ghosh was pleased that Supriyo was no longer a minister. A sigh of relief seems to have become the last bone of contention in the BJP of Bengal. Babul Supriyo said in a post on social media on Saturday that he did not fully understand what BJP head of state Dilip Ghosh meant in an alleged comment on his resignation from new ministry Narendra Modi earlier this week. Supriyo, Asansol MP, said in the Facebook post in Bengali: As president of the state, Dilipda often says things about his heart. He said something again, I heard him. But what is the harm if I do not understand this time in my full sense why he made such a comment? This is my reaction. I’m glad Dilipda is happy with my sigh of relief. He is the president of the state, respected by all. I also convey my heartfelt respect to Dilipda. Ghosh was quoted as saying by some media that Supriyo had been an active minister, but the prime minister abused him a lot. Now, Babul must have raised a sigh of relief, Ghosh was quoted as saying as he reacted to Supriyos leaving Modis’ ministry.



Ghosh told reporters Saturday that he was “misrepresented”. The Telegraph tried to contact him, but calls on his phone went unanswered. The BJP chief of Bengal was summoned during the day in Delhi by national president JP Nadda for a meeting on Sunday. Sources in the BJP claimed that the Midnapore MP had been summoned for his alleged comments to Supriyo, who had posted on social media after the July 7 cabinet reshuffle that he had been asked to resign, but later changed his comment. to say he had resigned. Asked why he was going to Delhi, Ghosh said: “I wanted to sit with him (Nadda) after the polls. This did not happen. Now he has called me. I will talk to him about the issues I had wanted. “ Young people’s arm murmurs BJP sources claimed that the head of the state’s youth wing and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan, who has been a public critic of Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and Ghosh, could be removed from his post. Khan, who had expressed his desire to resign in a Facebook post on July 7 apparently after being denied a seat in the Union Ministry, was not available for comment. Three names are making the rounds as the next potential BJP president Yuva Morcha for Bengal. Biman Ghosh, BJP MLA Purshura and a close aide to Ghosh, is said to be the priority. Amid growing speculation that Supriyo and Khan may appear over their public comments, Saptarshi Chowdhury, head of the BJP media cell in Bengal, issued a statement saying no such notice had been issued. Sources close to the two deputies told this newspaper that neither of them had received any notification.

