Reopening indoor hospitality could lead to a sixfold increase in cases, warns GP





Ireland could see a sixfold increase in Covid cases if domestic hospitality reopens later this month, a GP has warned.

Donegal-based GP Denis McCauley said high levels of infections in Donegal are reflecting high levels in Derry in Northern Ireland, where indoor hospitality is open and there is no real limit to the local population or virusin.

The Delta variant is currently leading to a new increase in infections in the Republic, with the number of daily cases exceeding 500 during the week. Donegal-based GP doctor Denis McCauley Talking to Saturday with Katie Hannon,Mr McCauley said the number of cases in Northern Ireland had risen by a factor of six, which is “what the Delta virus does”. “In Northern Ireland they have hospitality that is much more open than we are, so if we had opened the hospitality and had the Delta variant present, we would potentially have a factor of six in our cases here.” Dr McCauley said infection levels were rising and reopening indoor hospitality came with risks. Hospitality will either add a little fuel or a lot of fuel, depending on the decisions that are made, he said. Almost 500 Delta cases have been confirmed His comments come as new data collected by the Center for Health Protection Surveillance (HPSC) and the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL) show that 472 cases of the most transmitted Delta variant were sequenced on June 23rd. The HSPC report also shows that 46% of Delta variant cases were detected among people aged between 19-34 years, 18% were among children under 18, 19% were between 35-44 years and 14% were between 45-64 years old The impact of Covid vaccines can be seen from a low number of Delta cases detected in people over 65 years (2.5%). As of mid-December, the genetic material of more than 16,800 Covid samples has been sequenced as part of an ongoing surveillance program to monitor for new and disturbing variants. The Delta variant, which launched in India, has been gaining ground in the previously dominant Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, since it was first discovered in Ireland in late March / early April. More than half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated in Ireland There have been few or no changes in the detection of other disturbing variants – 72 cases of the Beta variant, which originates in South Africa, and 29 cases of the Gamma variant, which originates in Brazil. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the percentage of cases associated with the Delta variant had risen from 5% in early June to 70% of cases in recent weeks. Believed to be up to twice as transmissible as other species, evidence to date also suggests that being fully vaccinated provides greater protection against the Delta variant. More than half of the adult population is now fully vaccinated in Ireland, although vaccine supplies are expected to dwindle this month, potentially slowing distribution. The most infectious variant is spreading in the UK and is expected to be dominant across Europe by August. In the UK, health officials say the link between the virus and hospitalization and death has weakened due to the spread of vaccines (66% of UK adults have been fully vaccinated), although some remain concerned about the risk to young people and unvaccinated children and the potential for Long-Covid. Despite rising infection levels in the UK by more than 32,000 new cases and 34 deaths on Saturday, the government aims to lift almost all remaining public health restrictions, including social distance and wearing masks, in England by 19 July. Meanwhile European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that 500 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been delivered, which was enough to vaccinate 70% of all EU adults by Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40334192.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos