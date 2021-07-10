There is a breakdown of governance at UP





A group of retired civil servants have written an open letter to raise concerns over what they called the overthrow of government and the apparent violation of the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. The letter, signed by 87 members of the Constitutional Conduct Group and supported by 236 others, including the AP Shah of Justice (retired), activists and academics, stated: We note with great alarm that the current ruling regime in the UP has started a model of government that is increasingly moving away from the values ​​of the Constitution and the rule of law with each passing day. The letter stated that detentions, criminal charges, and seizures were commonly used against those who exercised their right to protest. He added that the case of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested while on his way to report on the case of the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, was particularly wild. The letter highlighted the number of murders in meetings from 2017 to 2020 and called the injuries and murders of the meeting as the official target of hatred. From 2017 to 2020, 124 suspected criminals were killed in 6,476 meetings, according to data compiled and released by UP police in the media. The word meetings has also been used to include causing serious injuries caused, for example, by shooting a person in both knees and leaving him or her disabled for life, the letter said, adding that Muslims, Dalits and the other backward castes were mostly killed. The letter also highlighted the treatment of states with COVID-19 during the second wave, which showed footage of dead bodies floating in the Ganga. The world gave evidence of the catastrophe that the people of UP had to endure due to the failure of the government to act in time. Reports from crematoria show that across districts, deaths are being counted en masse in Uttar Pradesh, she said. The group called for an end to arbitrary detentions and torture, as well as policies to institutionalize and legitimize vigilance.

