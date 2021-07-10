The owner of a happy bar performs Wadettiwar aarti for lifting the drink ban | Nagpur News





Chandrapur: There is a wave of joy among liquor sellers after the ban was revoked here after six long years. A video showing a cheerful brewery operator performing the art of Chandrapur caretaker minister Vijay Wadettiwar who is seen as the architect of the ban revocation was doing his lap.

Former liquor license holders have begun renewing excise permits suspended at their liquor points and breweries. The state excise department has issued 308 alcoholic beverage permits so far. Beverage sales are at an all-time high at all points of sale and bars across the district, and vendors are grateful to Wadettiwar for his initiative to lift the ban.

There is such euphoria about the withdrawal of the ban that people have begun to honor Wadettiwar for his work. The beer bar operator seen in the video went so far as to perform aarti of a photo (portrait) of Wadettiwar at a reputable bar and restaurant located in Lohara, about eight km from the city, as a gesture of gratitude.

The man in the video is identified as a Ganesh Goradwar. The video stretches to show the shelf holding bottles of alcoholic beverages in the bar where the aarti was performed. The video posted on social media has attracted a host of comments, some censoring and others mocking the husband’s action.

The call to Wadettiwar to seek his reaction in the viral video went unanswered.

Meanwhile, cases of alcoholic beverages being sold at rates higher than the maximum retail price (MRP) printed on bottles after the ban was revoked have surfaced in the district. After numerous complaints received for this purpose, the state excise department has decided to launch an attempt to curb the practice in authorized liquor stores and beer shops.

Shortly after the state excise department cleared the licenses, many beer bars, breweries, spirits and foreign spirits stores began across the district. Even after a week, a large crowd of kidnappers continues to gather in these places following the Covid curfew after 4 p.m. Taking advantage of the same, these authorized beverage retailers have started selling beverage bottles at higher rates than MRP.

Excise department officials said they would take action under the law for such violations. There are also complaints about alcoholic beverages being sold to customers who do not have permission to drink alcoholic beverages. The excise department is also eager to check the sales records of alcoholic beverage sellers to verify how alcoholic beverages were sold to so many people without permission to drink.

The catch is that all liquor consumption licenses in Chandrapur (including life permits) had expired after drinking alcohol was banned in Chandrapur in 2015. While the excise department did not issue any fresh licenses for alcohol after the ban was revoked , legally no person is authorized to buy alcoholic beverages in Chandrapur. Still, all the bars and shops have bumper sales every day. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/nagpur/overjoyed-bar-owner-carries-out-aarti-of-wadettiwar-for-lifting-liquor-ban/articleshow/84301903.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos