Under pressure to name BJP, Kong leaders: Sarith | Kochi News







SP Sariths lawyer has filed a claim in the NIA court also saying he has been facing a threat to his life in Poojapura Central Prison where he was housed.

Mother Sariths has also filed a motion seeking that the court transfer him to another prison in the state because of the threat to his life.

The ACJM court will hear the allegations made by Sarith and his mother on Monday. She has requested a report from prison officials regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, Poojappura Central Prison authorities in their report filed before the NIA court, said the accused, filed under the Money Exchange Conservation and Smuggling Prevention Act has refused to comply with prison rules. The report further alleged that the defendants quarreled with prison officials and that they had CCTV footage showing TK Ramees, the main defendant in the case, using narcotics. The report also said that the banned products addressed to Ramees were returned by the prison authorities and that both defendants created outrage over the incident.

Acting on his appeal, the NIA court had directed police to produce Sarith for a personal hearing on Saturday. After his statements were made before the court, he was sent back to prison. The court will hear NIA and jail authorities on Monday.

Meanwhile, reacting to statements made by Sarith, BJP state president K Surendran that it is unacceptable the way things are happening with the knowledge of Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who deals with hateful acts against Congress and BJP leaders in the issue of gold smuggling.

Customs had arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, on July 5 last year on suspicion of smuggling gold into the consulate’s diplomatic luggage. Another former consulate staff Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Sandip Nair were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru. Kochi: An accused in the gold smuggling case told Ernakulam the additional judge of the main judge (economic offense) that the prison authorities are putting pressure on him Name senior political leaders belonging to the BJP and Congress on the issue.SP Sariths lawyer has filed a claim in the NIA court also saying he has been facing a threat to his life in Poojapura Central Prison where he was housed.Mother Sariths has also filed a motion seeking that the court transfer him to another prison in the state because of the threat to his life.The ACJM court will hear the allegations made by Sarith and his mother on Monday. She has requested a report from prison officials regarding the allegations.Meanwhile, Poojappura Central Prison authorities in their report filed before the NIA court, said the accused, filed under the Money Exchange Conservation and Smuggling Prevention Act has refused to comply with prison rules. The report further alleged that the defendants quarreled with prison officials and that they had CCTV footage showing TK Ramees, the main defendant in the case, using narcotics. The report also said that the banned products addressed to Ramees were returned by the prison authorities and that both defendants created outrage over the incident.Acting on his appeal, the NIA court had directed police to produce Sarith for a personal hearing on Saturday. After his statements were made before the court, he was sent back to prison. The court will hear NIA and jail authorities on Monday.Meanwhile, reacting to statements made by Sarith, BJP state president K Surendran that it is unacceptable the way things are happening with the knowledge of Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who deals with hateful acts against Congress and BJP leaders in the issue of gold smuggling.Customs had arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, on July 5 last year on suspicion of smuggling gold into the consulate’s diplomatic luggage. Another former consulate staff Swapna Suresh and her accomplice Sandip Nair were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kochi/under-pressure-to-name-bjp-cong-leaders-sarith/articleshow/84302686.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos