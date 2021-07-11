400 years later, the Holy Queen of Georgia returns home from the church of Goa

Four hundred years after she was assassinated in Safavid Iran for refusing to renounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam, Queen Ketevan returned home to Georgia on Saturday.

The relics of Queen Ketevan, revered as Ketevan Martyr, were sent to Goa, where they remained hidden in a church complex until their discovery in 2005.

In the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Saturday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar handed over some of the relics to her government and people in an emotional ceremony in the presence of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili .

It was the culmination of years of diplomatic demands and tireless work to establish the identity of Queen Ketevan.

From Kakheti, a kingdom in eastern Georgia, she was tortured and killed in 1624 in Shiraz during the rule of the Safavid dynasty. Portuguese missionaries were said to have carried the relics to Goa in 1627.

In 2005, after years of research and study of medieval Portuguese records, the relics were found in St Church. Augustine in Old Goa.

In the example of the Archaeological Survey of India, CSIR-Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, conducted DNA analysis that confirmed its authenticity.

In 2017, at the request of the Georgian government, India sent the relics to Georgia for exhibition for six months. The relics were personally greeted by His Holiness and Happiness Elijah II. This relic loan was extended for another six months. The relics were returned to India on September 30, 2018.

A government official told The Sunday Express that in view of the Georgian side’s insistence on the permanent transfer of sacred relics and also in view of the historical, religious and spiritual sentiments attached to Queen Ketevan by the Georgian people, the Indian Government decided to donate a portion of the sacred relics to the government and people of Georgia.

At the handover ceremony on Saturday, Jaishankar said: Today is a special day, not only for Georgia but also for India. I have the honor to hand over the sacred relics of Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia. I consider myself blessed that the purpose of my first visit to Georgia is so auspicious.

The sacred relics have been preserved in the church of St. Augustine in Goa since the 17th century. Given the tremendous spiritual value that this relic holds for the people of Georgia, we had kept this sacred heritage as our own. His return is a testament to our warm and friendly relationship. I especially thank the good people of Goa who have been such reverent guardians of this sacred treasure. They have made India proud by being true to our tradition of respecting faiths, he said.

The martyrdom of St. Queen Ketevan is a story of courage and sacrifice. Her relics were taken to India by two devout Augustinian monks who witnessed the last years of her life. A portion of the sacred relics still remain in India as a reminder of our shared past. But the part which is now permanently returned to Georgia due to a decision taken by Prime Minister Modi will surely inspire generations to come to this land, he said.

The presence of some of the relics in India and Georgia is a bridge of trust between our two countries. “I hope that in the coming years, the people of both our nations will cross that spiritual bridge of friendship,” he said.

Father Joaquim Loiola Pereira, Secretary of the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, said: The Church in Goa had been diligently searching for the relics of Queen Ketevans which were finally found in 2005 in the ruins of St. Augustine’s Church in Old Goa, in thanks to the joint efforts of the Local Supervising Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India and a Portuguese scholar.

We are pleased that, at last, at least ‘a portion of the relics’ were handed over to the government and people of Georgia by the Government of India, in possession of which they have been since their discovery. Queen Saint Ketevan belonged to Georgia and Georgia is where her relics should be, he said.