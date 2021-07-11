Haryana behind the water crisis in the city: Chadha | Delhi News





New Delhi: Delhi Board Deputy Chairman Jal Raghav Chadha blamed the Haryana government on Saturday for water supply problems facing the national capital. He said the neighboring state was releasing 221 cusec less raw water to Yamuna, Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Deg Canal.

Chadha appealed to Haryana Manohar Chief Minister Lal Khattar to release enough water so that supply in Delhi is not further affected. Haryana’s apathetic behavior could lead to water shortages in the NDMC and VIP areas, including the residence of the Prime Ministers, the Supreme Court, the Delhi Supreme Court, the secretariat and key ministries. Water supply in parts of Central, Western and Southern Delhi will also be affected. Responsibility It is the legal responsibility of the Haryana government to provide water to Delhi under Supreme Court orders and other memoranda, he said.

Chadha said water production had dropped in Chandrawal WTP from 90 MGD to 55MGD, in Wazirabad WTP from 135 to 80 MGD and in Okhla WTP from 20 to 15 MGD. Daily production from these plants has dropped from 245 MGD to 145-150 MGD. The Yamuna River High Board has directed Haryana to provide an additional 150 cusec of water in addition to providing the legally prescribed amount of water for Delhiites, he claimed.

Chadha said it was the culminating summer season in northern India and the monsoon delay and pandemic had only increased water demand. Delhi is dependent on its neighbors for water supply from the Ganga, Yamuna dam and Bhakra Nangal, he added.

DJB also says the water level in Wazirabad Basin has reached 667.6 ft compared to the normal level of 674.5ft due to which parts of the canton area, south, center, west and north Delhi may face water shortages.

Chadha said that during the summers, Delhis water production was once between 900 and 920 MGD, while this year, DJB made a record production up to 945 MGD. But as of today, we can see a reduction of 100 MGD because the Haryana government has banned water coming to Delhi, he claimed.

Under normal circumstances, Delhis water treatment plants supply 935-945 MGD of water to the city. However, the DJB has said the city will require additional water supplies this year from neighboring states, following the delayed monsoon.

Vinod Mehta, Haryana’s prime minister’s chief media adviser, responded in a tweet that complaining is a habit of the Delhis AAP government. He further asserted that in the last seven years there has not been a single day when Haryana has released less than the specified amount of water.

