



World Economic Forum selected five Israeli companies for its 2021 list 100 technology pioneers from six continents that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. These companies show great potential not only to shake up their industries but offer real solutions to global problems, said Susan Nesbitt, head of the Global Innovators Community at WEF, the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The companies are: 1 CropX, pioneering the first platform to make the world of farm management itself using big data, machine learning and cloud technology to increase agricultural production and save water, based on real-time land data collected by sensors. 2 MDClone, freeing useful medical data from the shackles of privacy by creating an exact copy of the original data without patient identification information. 3 Cheq, protecting large organizations from customer acquisition scams. 4 MyndYou, developer of an artificial intelligence-based virtual care assistant who helps caregivers and payers help the elderly by managing the management of social health impact, chronic conditions, medication adherence, and fall prevention. 5 Finergy, creating clean energy through a metal-air technology that extracts the energy contained in metals such as aluminum and zinc. Technology pioneers will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. 5 Israeli Firms Appointed World Economic Forum Technical Pioneers first appeared in Israel21C.



