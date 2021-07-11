



Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un North Korea’s Kim Jong Un reports ‘serious incident’ over North Korea’s COVID-19 state TV admits Kim Jong Un’s ‘weak views’ North Korea slams dialogue door now for more pledged to continue a relationship of cooperation and assistance, statements from leaders who came between the 60th anniversary of the countries’ friendship treaty. In a message sent to Xi this weekend, Kim said their relationship was vital, especially in the face of what he called hostile forces around the world, according to Reuters. “Despite the unprecedentedly complicated international situation in recent years, the friendly trust and militant friendship between the DPRK and China is strengthening day by day,” Kim wrote, according to North Korea ‘s KCNA news agency. Xi reportedly said he plans to strengthen their communication by steadily leading the friendship and co-operation relations between the two countries to a new stage, according to Reuters. The 1961 Treaty, officially known as North Sino-North Korea Mutual Aid Treaty and Cooperation, has promised for decades peaceful cooperation between the two nations, including in areas such as defense and technology. China remains North Korea’s only major ally and largest trading partner, with US efforts Other countries have tried to engage with the Erem nation, but efforts have been largely unsuccessful due to the country’s engagement in the program its development of nuclear weapons. In his message this weekend, Kim said the continuation of the 1961 treaty is working to defend socialism in Asia “now that hostile forces are becoming more desperate in their challenges and obstructive movements.” President Biden Joe BidenCawthorn: Biden’s door-to-door vaccine strategy could be used to ‘get’ guns, Bible Trump Jr. calls on Manchin, Testers oppose Biden nominee for ATF On The Money: Biden fires Social Security Administration chief | IRS scandals follow Biden for more funding in May said the U.S., along with the allied government of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, share a the willingness to engage diplomatically with the DPRK to take pragmatic steps that will reduce tensions as we move towards our ultimate goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Biden at the time appointed career diplomat Sung Kim to serve as special envoy to North Korea. However, North Korean Foreign Minister New Son Son Gwon said late that the country was not even considering the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone having it, adding that such talks would not get us anywhere, just taking precious time. The remarks came after Kim Jong Yo, Kim Jong Un’s sister, said a meeting with the US would plunge her into even greater disappointment.

