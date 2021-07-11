EndSARS: Lagos panel accepts autopsy report on 96 bodies





The Lagos Judicial Investigation Panel investigating the alleged murder of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Gate in October last year admitted to autopsy reports on 96 bodies deposited in the morgue of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital between 19 and 24 October. The autopsy reports were presented to the panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi from LASUTH Chief Pathologist, Prof. John Obafunwa. Obafunwa brought the autopsy reports in two nylon bags, in accordance with the June 5 panel order. One of the tips for #EndSARS the protester, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), moved a request Saturday for autopsy reports to be admitted into evidence by the panel. The panel approved the application as it was not opposed. The chief pathologist had during his June 5 appearance before the panel, said the LASUTH mortuary received 99 bodies between October 19 and 24. He, however, submitted autopsy reports for only three of the bodies, saying he was told that out of 99 bodies deposited only three came from Lekki. They are the three bodies that told me they were from Lekki as they were recorded by the people who brought them inside, Obafunwa said. According to him, the other 96 bodies deposited were said to have been found from various areas of Lagos. But Olumide-Fusika disagreed with the pathologist in claiming that only three bodies came from Lekki. SAN begged the panel to order LASUTH to bring the autopsy data and reports for all 99 bodies deposited. The panel chairman had then ordered the hospital to bring autopsy reports for the 96 bodies remaining ahead. While the Nigerian Army has repeatedly denied shooting at or killing any of the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki gate on the night of October 20, 2020, a number of injured people appeared before the panel insisting that they be shot at the gate of that they also witnessed the deaths of others. In one of the previous procedures, a trauma and orthopedic surgeon at Reddington Hospital in Lekki, Lagos, Dr. Babajide Lawson, told the panel how the hospital received and treated a large number of injured persons, including those with bullet wounds. on the night of October 20, 2020. Lawson said the Lekki facility of the hospital was literally overloaded with injured crowd of people, who showed up at the hospital at the same time and that some had to be transferred to the Victoria Island branch of the hospital. MANAGEMENT OF ACTIVITY All rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without the express written permission of PUNCH. Contact: [email protected]

