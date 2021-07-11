International
Canada has ‘practical and moral duty’ to fight COVID-19 around the world: Freeland – National
The Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, says that we have a responsibility to ensure that COVID-19 is not only broken down within our borders but also abroad.
Her comments come after the G20 summit in Venice, where the leaders of the world’s 20 most powerful economies agreed that global economic recovery is at risk as a result of the rise of new COVID-19 variants – a risk that has been heightened by access to weak of some nations in vaccines.
“We are focused on doing everything necessary to ensure that Canadians are safe and to ensure that Canadians are vaccinated. “And I really want to congratulate the Canadians because we have seen such enthusiasm in our country to go out and get vaccinated,” Freeland told reporters Saturday during a teleconference.
“Having said that, we also absolutely acknowledge that this is a global pandemic, that we have a practical and moral duty to combat the pandemic worldwide.”
In Canada, over 78 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 48 percent were fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to COVID-19 Tracker Canada.
These figures are in stark contrast to vaccine levels in many other parts of the world – some with up to one percent coverage of the first dose.
“In some parts of the world, vaccination levels, even in a single dose, are one percent, two percent, three percent, five percent,” said Dr. Peter Singer, an adviser to the WHO, in an interview with Global News.
“To be sure is to put out this fire everywhere in the world, because otherwise, if it burns somewhere, it will burn the coals that will ignite flames everywhere.”
Experts question Pfizer calls for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
The singer is not alone in his concern.
Infectious disease specialists have issued similar warnings, noting that helping other nations is not a selfless act – it actually protects everyone.
“When (COVID is burning) in other countries, it really is a plane ride. “So this could result in explosions here as well,” said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti.
“Getting vaccines for everyone in the world will benefit us all.”
Beyond helping to save lives abroad, experts say treating COVID-19 also helps keep the world facing one of the biggest risk factors for pandemics – variants.
As a virus spreads, it replicates. With every possibility that the virus needs to be copied, it has more and more chances of making a mistake. Sometimes, those errors end up being beneficial to the virus either by allowing it to spread more easily, or by making the virus more severe.
The more prevalent COVID-19 is, the more likely it is to copy and mutate. This means that the biggest risk for creating variants are the big pockets of the world where uncontrolled spread is still happening, explained Global News Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Zain Chagla.
The big things that lead to variants are large unvaccinated populations, especially those where health systems are really weak and patients with immune conditions, he said.
Canada has taken steps to help strengthen vaccination efforts around the world, Freeland said on Saturday.
The government has contributed $ 1.3 billion to the World Health Organization ACT accelerator, which aims to create a framework that includes governments, philanthropists, and civil society – to name a few – working together to help ensure global vaccination progress. .
Canada to donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccines to the world, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged to contribute 100 million doses of vaccine to global vaccination efforts at the G7 summit in June.
But experts are observing the advantages of vaccines in the world with some concern as Pfizer recently announced its plans to create a fresh vaccine aimed at combating the Delta variant of COVID-19. If approved, it could be the third blow some get while some countries are still waiting for their first vaccines.
“There is an ethical concern about the priority of dose three for Americans over doses one and two for the rest of the world,” John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, told News.
“The general feeling is that this is not the right time for a third dose of mRNA vaccine.”
While there are few studies showing how long protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines lasts, early research is promising.
A studypublished in the journal Naturein late June, RNA-based vaccines established a more sustained response of germ cell center B cells, meaning that individuals’ immune response to stroke is stronger and more sustained.
The researchers examined the participants four months after they received their first dose of Pfizer and found that the germ centers in their lymph nodes, compared to a boot camp for immune cells, continued to pump the cells needed to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The US will share 25 million doses of surplus COVID-19 vaccines with the world
This has led some to question Pfizer’s motives in pursuing the new boost goal.
Being (saying) that Pfizer is proving somewhat opportunistic, Moore said.
Postponing the idea of vaccine promoters, of course, will greatly increase vaccine sales.
And while Pfizer backed its latest research plans with claims that sequel variants appear, experts say the lack of vaccine coverage worldwide remains a much bigger threat when it comes to deadly mutations in the virus.
“We can build vaccines to become more protected from the evolution of this virus,” Chagla said.
“But if we did not address the root cause of the evolution of this virus, then we would be following our tail over and over again.”
