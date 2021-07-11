Ottawa to apologize for racist treatment of World War I all-black battalion in 2022





The Canadian federal government said it would formally pardon a pardon for the racist treatment of members of the Black Canadian-only military unit, which served in World War I, personally next year. Battalion members no. Construction 2, formed in Painting, NS in 1916, returned from the Canadian Expeditionary Force because they were Black, and after years of fighting for the right to serve, were given non-combat supporting overseas roles. Deployed in France in 1917, they built roads, railways and bridges, ensuring that timber was transported where it was needed. READ MORE: Longtime: Ottawa will apologize for racist treatment of World War I all-black battalion National Defense Minister Harjit S. Sajjan said in a virtual speech that the government and the community hope to be able to gather safely in Nova Scotia to honor and remember Battalion No. 1. 2 as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, The story goes down the ad Sajjan was present at the 29th Annual Honor and Commemoration Ceremony for Battalion no. 2 of Construction, which was practically organized by the Nova Scotia Black Cultural Center on Saturday morning. In recognition of 105th anniversary of the founding of the Battalion no. 2 of Construction, the Black Cultural Center for Nova Scotia and the Department of Labor National Defense Committee has launched a website dedicated to the memory and history of the battalion. Trends The teenager was fatally hit after being thrown from her mom’s car during the altercation

Biden fires Trump-appointed social security chief after he refuses to resign















5:45

Local reaction to the planned apology for the treatment of members no. 2 of the Construction Battalion





Local reaction to the planned pardon for the treatment of members of the Construction Battalion no. 2, 30 March 2021

“They also feel the enthusiasm. They too feel the urge to come out for this place, but were told This is not your fight. “They were told it was a white war,” said Douglas Ruck, co-chair of the Black Battalion Memorial Committee. On March 28, 2021, 104 years after the Battalion no. 2 of Construction was placed overseas, the Canadian Minister of National Defense announced that Canada would apologize for the treatment faced by the men in this Battalion. The story goes down the ad At the time, he said the pardon would come after meaningful consultation with their descendants and the Black community. “More than a hundred years after N.O.2 The Construction Battalion was disbanded, we are grateful for their courage and resilience in the face of hatred and disaster, “Sajjan said. “But more than our gratitude, we owe these members, their families and their community an apology for the racism and discrimination they endured in their service to our country,” he added. -With files by Elizabeth McSheffrey © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

