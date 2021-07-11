The woman, 59, killed her husband, 80, with boiling water while he slept after her son and daughter claimed he sexually abused them

Using boiling water and sugar, a woman killed her husband after learning from her children that he had sexually abused them.

Corinna Smith, 59, mixed three bags of sugar in a bucket of water before throwing it on her 80-year-old husband Michael Baines while he slept.

Smith was said to be “alive and” on fire after hearing allegations that Baines had abused children, including son Craig, who took his own life in 2007.

It was also reported that Baines had sexually abused her daughter.

On July 14, Baines took a bucket from her garden in Neston, Wirral, took two pots of water and mixed it with sugar.

RELATED: ‘Jealous’ husband kills wife in marriage

Prosecutors said the combination made the fluid “thicker, thicker and stickier in order to stay on the skin and cause more damage and that is exactly what it did”.

After covering her 38-year-old husband in a deadly mix, Smith ran into a neighbor’s house, saying, “I think I killed him.”

Officers rushed home and found Michael in extreme pain, whispering with the skin on his right arm and hand being removed.

He was taken to the cremation unit at Whiston Hospital where he remained in a stable state with burns on one-third of his body.

But he got worse and died weeks later, on August 18 last year.

The horrific attack came a day after Smith was told of “devastating” allegations her husband had committed child sexual abuse “for many years”.

Her husband was charged with child sexual abuse against Craig Baines, a child the couple had together.

In 2007, Craig took his own life at the age of 25 after being disturbed before his death and went to jail for an assault.

Judge Amanda Yip DBE, said: “He was upset before his death and had been in jail for a serious assault.

“He told you that the man he attacked was a pedophile and that he had sexually assaulted him.

“The day before Craig’s death, he was in a difficult situation and said, ‘Mom, he’s a pedophile.’

“You understood that he was referring to the man he had attacked. Craig seemed happier the next day and you did not explore what he had said further. ”

The judge added: “Your court could not and did not investigate the truth of the charges against your husband.

“The prosecution admitted that the allegations were made and that you believed them. No doubt the revelations were extremely troubling to you. ”

Prosecutors said: “We can not and will not say whether these allegations against Michael Baines are true or not.” “But that is not the case for you in this case because the prosecution certainly acknowledges that these allegations were made and that Corinna Baines believed they were true at the time she inflicted Michael’s fatal injuries.”

Smith was sentenced in Chester Crown Court on Friday to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 12 years set.

Justice Yip said: “Although the background gives an explanation why you did what you did, I’m sure you know it can not provide an excuse.

“Your actions cannot begin to justify whatever you believe your husband did.

“You have taken Mr. Baines’s life and caused terrible grief and shock to his children and those who loved him.”

She continued: “Mr Baines’s assassination also removed any possibility that the allegations could be tested.

“This deprived him of the right to a fair trial, given that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“The charges remain pending but unproven. This is a pretty awful situation for the whole family. ”

Speaking after the sentencing, Chief Inspector Paul Hughes, of Cheshire Constabulary, said: “Smith killed her husband Michael in such a painful and cruel way.

“Pouring boiling water on someone while he is asleep is absolutely horrible.

“Mixing three bags of sugar with water showed the determination that it should cause serious harm.

“Sugar put in water makes it bad. It becomes thicker and stickier and sinks into the skin better.

“That left Michael in agony and instead of calling the emergency services, she wasted time going to a house nine doors away to tell a neighbor she was not close to what she had done.”

This article originally appeared on sun and reproduced with permission