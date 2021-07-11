The 13-year-old ballerina competes in the World Ballet Competition





ORLANDO, Flame. When the song comes on stage, 13-year-old Taylor Tatiana-Andre gets into her habit. I love ballet because of its dedication, hard work and always its challenge. You can always improve something, said Tatiana-Andre. What you need to know 13-year-old Taylor Tatiana-Andre won the gold medal at the World Ballet Competition against ballerinas from around the world

The race was held at the Orange County Convention Center from June 20-25

Tatiana-Andre practiced six days a week for over nine months for the WBC She does not say much, but her movements say it all. I am selling a tireless worker and as I say to all my students hard work pays off. And every year she keeps getting better and better and better, I know she will do it, said ballet instructor Julio Montano. In fact, in many ways she already has them. When her musical song comes on stage, the world is her stage. I just tried my best and interpreted for the public and the judges, said Tatiana-Andre. World Ballet Competition known as the Ballet Olympics, so Tatiana-Andre invested more than nine months of practice. She spent six days a week in the studio preparing. Last month, she was one of four students at All American Classical Ballet Schools to compete against ballerinas from all over the world. To be honest, you do not enjoy seeing your students. You are tense, you are super tense. You want everything to go perfectly for your students. In the end when she bent down and I knew everything was perfect, I was like Yes! Tha Montano. Perfection not only for Montano, but also for the judges. This makes me feel very proud of myself for achieving this medal because it shows that my hard work paid off, said Tatiana-Andre, seeing her winning medal. As she dances to the top, she says she hopes it can inspire other young girls and boys to pursue their dreams as well.

