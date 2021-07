5,000 doses of Sputnik V to be delivered at 5 sites in Gurgaon | Gurgaon News

Gurgaon: The district health department has received 5,000 Sputnik V vaccines to be administered in five government districts in the city and hopes to receive another 15,000 doses within a few days. The vaccines were made by Doctors For You, a non-governmental organization, under its CSR initiative.

A total of 50 doses of the Russian-made vaccine were administered at a Polyclinic in Sector 31 on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional (health) chief secretary Rajeev Arora, who inaugurated the session, said Sputnik V would be administered in five government seats for now.

So far, the residents of Gurgaon had the option of Covaxin and Covishield. But now, they can also get Sputnik V on government sites. The district has provided an example regarding vaccination coverage. But we still need to intensify driving so that when a third wave comes, every resident should have received at least the first dose, Arora said.

The five places in Gurgaon where people can get Sputnik V from Monday are the Sector 31 Polyclinic, the Sector 10 Civil Hospital, the Wazirabad Primary Health Center and the civil hospitals in Pataudi and Sohna. We have taken 5,000 doses for the first hit of Sputnik V from Doctors for You. They will soon give us 15,000 more doses, said Yash Garg, Gurgaon deputy commissioner.

Those who were administered the vaccine on Saturday did not have to wait too long for the shooting. I am happy with the whole process today. I was introduced to the vaccine start from the news reports this morning. I came here with my wife at 11.45am, checked in and got the kicks in the next half hour. I have been waiting for Sputnik V. I have heard that its efficiency rate is high, said Harkesh Verma (65), a Sector 21 resident.

Gurgaon medical chief Virender Yadav explained to the recipients that Sputnik V was effective and people should not hesitate to take the blows. Many people were seen asking about the new vaccine at the clinic.

Health officials said there should be a gap of 21 to 28 days between the first and second doses of Sputnik V. We have 37 pages of government sessions where Sputnik V can be administered in the following days. Once we get the next set of 15,000 doses, we will make Sputnik V available in other session locations as well. Residents will be informed of this, said MP Singh, the immunization official in the district.

A refrigerated van carrying a bottle of vaccine was lifted by Arora on Saturday. Health officials said the van would go to rural areas of the district and increase the area of ​​the car. The district administration has taken the van from a private company.

