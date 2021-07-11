Police insist on ready to deal with the consequences of the Afghan situation – Gazeta

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Moazaam Jah Ansari said on Saturday that police were ready to deal with the consequences of Afghanistan’s ongoing situation in the province.

Addressing the Meet the Press program at the Peshawar Press Club, the provincial district police inspector general said the situation along the nearly 1,000-kilometer-long Pak-Afghan border would be a challenge. He, however, said things were good because of the border siege.

Mr Ansari said in the past, the province has faced the consequences of the Afghan situation.

“We are watching the changing situation in Afghanistan and we are watching for its potential impact here,” he said.

The IGP said policing in the united tribal districts was calm, but there was a matter of discipline between the staff, which was Khasadars and Levies in the past.

He said there was a union of those policemen working in the tribal districts.

There is no room for reunion in the police department, he said.

Mr Ansari said work was under way to integrate the police department into tribal districts.

We need to train and equip staff and give them the right facilities, he said.

IGP said he had discussed the security situation with senior police officials.

He said police had declared war on drugs and formed special teams to crack down on narcotics in the districts.

Mr Ansari said the police department had decided to prosecute drug barons for harming the health of the youth.

He said he had issued instructions to police officers to take effective action against drug dealers in the province.

IGP said police had also declared war on the land grabbers and reclaimed government land valued at millions of rupees in the Naran area of ​​Mansehra district.

He said the situation in Naran after the violence during an anti-crime car was under control.

Mr Ansari said the reward and punishment process at the police department continued and he would work to boost the morale of the police force.

We have set priorities for policing and will take strict action against offenders without discrimination, he said.

IGP said he would continue to do his best to serve the people of the province.

He said he had taken a public police initiative and met people from different walks of life about it.

Mr Ansari said police were responsible for protecting life and public property and hundreds of police personnel had embraced martyrdom while doing so.

He said the department was attentive to how to care for the families of martyr personnel.

I will meet the heirs of our martyrs today (Sunday), he said.

IGP said it would be no less of a challenge for him to serve as provincial police chief.

He said he believed in serving the people and had the full support of the provincial government to serve the people.

City Police Chief Abbas Ahsan, Peshawar Press Club president Mohammad Riaz and other police officials were also present at the event.

Published in Agim, 11 July 2021