Section 144 will remain until August 30 in view of the upcoming festive season. Details here
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend Section 144 until 30 August in Noida and the rest of Gautambudhnagar district in view of the upcoming festive season in the state.
According to a report published in LiveHindustan, the decision was made in view of the prevailing covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Shraddha Pandey said that in view of major festivals like Sawan, Shivratri, Bakrid, Independence Day, Muharram, Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in July and August, to prevent the spread of infection and also for ensure that no anti-social elements disturb the peace during that time.
Covid-19 Instructions for Noida:
The official said that except for medical services and essential services, all other activities will remain prohibited in the detention area. Any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and other activities will not take place without prior permission. The presence of a maximum of 50 people will be valid at the wedding ceremony. Metro, buses and cabins will operate at 50% capacity.
Among other rules, only two people can sit with the driver in a vehicle, three people including the driver in an e-rickshaw with batteries and no more than four people in a four-wheeled cart. Pandey said that in addition to the restricted area, no more than 50 believers will be able to go to one place at a time in the remaining places, religious places. Only 50% of the capacity will be allowed inside shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, from 7 am to 9 pm, five days a week.
No person will be allowed to eat inside sweet shops, fast food shops. Schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be open for educational work. There will be no joyful shooting by any person in the marriage procession, no person will be able to hold quick demonstrations without the permission of the competent authority.
No person will be able to take any kind of procession without permission or lock the wheel. He said strict measures would be taken against those violating the rules under Article 188.
