Woman, 90 years old, infected with Alpha and Beta Covid variants at the same time | Coronavirus





A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died after contracting Covid-19 was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, researchers said. The unvaccinated woman was admitted to OLV hospital in the city of Aalst after a drop in March and came out positive for Covid-19 the same day. While her oxygen levels were initially good, her condition quickly deteriorated and she died five days later. It was found to carry both the Alpha type and the Beta variant. Both of these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses by two different people, said molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen from OLV Hospital who led the research. Unfortunately we do not know how she became infected. Vankeerberghen said it was difficult to say whether co-infection played a role in the rapid deterioration of the patient. The research, which has not yet been submitted to a medical journal for publication, is being presented at a European congress on microbiology and infectious diseases. While Vankeerberghen said there had been no other published cases of similar co-infections, she added that the phenomenon is probably underestimated. This was due to limited testing for disturbing variants, she said, calling for an increase in the use of rapid PCR testing to detect known variants. In January, scientists in Brazil reported that two people were simultaneously infected with two different types of coronavirus, but the study has not yet been published in a scientific journal. Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, said it was no surprise to find an infected individual with more than one type. This study highlights the need for more studies to determine whether infection with multiple disturbing variants affects the clinical course of Covid-19 and whether this in any way jeopardizes vaccine efficacy, he said.

