20 years later, the Taliban are safer, and the West weaker in determination

Books, we are told, should not be judged by their covers. In a similar way, political speeches should not be judged by the titles they generate.

Last Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden was a victim of a creative ingenuity of sub-editors. Reporting his long-awaited announcement about Afghanistan, days after US forces evacuated Bagram airfield on the outskirts of Kabul overnight, The Times (London) carried the headline: Afghanistan is no longer relevant to US life, Biden says.

To be honest, Biden did not fully say it. He vowed that after 2,448 casualties, he would not send another generation of Americans to the war in Afghanistan, adding that We did not go to Afghanistan to build nations and his right and responsibility only to decide their future and as they want. to run their country.

The Times title, apparently, was not entirely accurate, but it was not entirely misleading. As U.S. and NATO forces withdraw indiscriminately from Afghanistan two decades after the war on terror was declared, it is appropriate to ask: Was American security worth it for so many Afghan lives?

The question is not some distorted version of the Black Case epidemic that is pervasive in Anglophone democracies. The harsh reality is that President George W. Bush launched the military offensive against the Taliban regime in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to save the lives of Americans and to avenge those who died. It was the targeting of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda in American cities that prompted the intervention in Afghanistan. Afghan lives did not enter the calculations then, and they do not matter now.

American lives are still central. Shortly after Bidens’s speech last Thursday, NATO members issued a joint statement suggesting that military intervention had achieved its goal of preventing terrorists from using Afghanistan as a safe haven to attack us. The basis of this assurance was an agreement between the US and the Taliban negotiated last year. According to the Final Report of the bipartisan and independent Afghanistan Study Group of February 2021, the Taliban are not an international terrorist organization and there is no evidence that they have any intention to attack the US The report made a distinction between the Taliban and al-Qaeda and other jihadist groups.

The difference, however, was fabricated: The Taliban, however, accept aid from al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups. It remains to be seen how rigorously the Taliban will deceive the presence of these organizations and their activities on Afghan territory. By the end of 2020, the steady pace of terrorist attacks in Kabul and across the country suggests a breakdown or inability on the part of the groups to curb the use of terror, either by its members or by others.

In plain language, as acknowledged by the CIA director and head of Britains MI6, there is absolutely no assurance that the Taliban will adhere to their commitment to limit its jihad in Afghanistan. This could happen in the short term as the Taliban no doubt with the active help of Pakistan try to establish control over Afghanistan, but the long-term implications for the security of the region are bleak.

This is all because the forces rooted in Afghan society that fought hard with the Taliban between 1994 and 2001, mostly the Northern Alliance, have been irreparably weakened by the retreating and amateur American efforts to build an Afghan democracy, largely using the power of money. . Under the circumstances, those singing the virtues of jihad in neighboring countries, including India, are more likely to use Afghanistan once again as their launching pad.

In the 20 years he has spent in regrouping, there are essential lessons that jihadist forces may have instilled. The first, and by far the most important, is the awareness that the West today lacks the moral determination and political ability to recreate the world in its own image. The imperial zeal that sustained him until the culmination of the Cold War has been replaced by national hatred and loss of leadership. The ability to endure embarrassment and even pain has severely eroded the snow generation.

Contrast this with the triumph that is now the hallmark of the Afghan Taliban. By worsening two superpowers one after the other, the Taliban have gained a belief in their invincibility based on unshakable theological evidence. If it manages to overthrow the regime in Kabul in the coming months, the re-created Emirates will not retreat to its former isolation. A more self-confident Taliban will now seek to defend its future by creating an axis with its two strategic neighbors China and Pakistan.

