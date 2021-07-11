To avoid the global influx of terror in Africa

The global terrorist influx into Africa with Nigeria as one of its epicenters is attracting renewed international attention. Experts’ assessment of recent jihadist expansion in sub-Saharan Africa coincided with a Global Coalition Summit to Defeat ISIS held in Rome, Italy, where a new continental task force was proposed among other measures to combat the growing threat . Nigeria and other countries need to put in place strong proactive strategies in coordination with international partners to suppress home-grown groups and deny jihadism its desired continental operational base.

Recently, The Guardian (London) reported that following recent gains in Nigeria, the Sahel, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ISIS propaganda published by group leaders in its heart in the Middle East is increasingly highlighting much sub-Saharan Africa as a new front which, can compensate the group for significant obstacles elsewhere. A French jihad expert, Olivier Guitta of GlobalStrat Risk Consultancy has also predicted: Africa will be the battlefield of jihad for the next 20 years and will replace the Middle East. But some African leaders still seem ignorant of the existential danger posed by global Islamic terrorism. The countries of the West and the Middle East that have borne its heavy burden have no such illusions about the threat to the world of jihadists seeking safe haven in weak states.

At the Rome summit, the 83-member US-led coalition acknowledged the expulsion of ISIS from territorial control in the Middle East and the liberation of eight million people from its diabolical control over Iraq and Syria. But they focused with great concern on the infiltration of sub-Saharan Africa by ISIS and al-Qaeda collaborators, particularly in the Sahel region, East Africa and Mozambique. Previously, measures to address the threat included a proposal, promoted by the host, Italy, for a new African multinational Task Force to eradicate terrorists from the continent.

The reality on the ground is explosive. Terrorist groups, both domestic and foreign, have established a foothold in Africa. Expelled from some of their signals in the Middle East, the jihadists are moving faster to fulfill their old ambition to capture Africa for their caliphate. In late 2016, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), announced that the group had expanded and relocated some of our commands, media, and assets to Africa. Since then, from the Maghreb to East Africa, to the Sahel and Central and Central Africa, and further south, both ISIS and its ousted parent, al-Qaeda, have been linked, taking local groups, building militias and spreading terror. and the uprising for large territories. Alarmingly, a 2019 poll by Statista showed that 38 African countries were affected by jihadist terrorism. By 2020, seven of the top 10 countries judged to be at greatest risk of terrorism were in Africa with Nigeria at the top of the list. The Armed Conflict and Event Data Project said terrorist attacks on civilians in Africa increased from 381 resulting in 1,394 casualties in 2015 to 7,108 attacks that killed 12,519 civilians in 2020. In Nigeria, over 350,000 have died according to a new numbers and over three million displaced persons from the 12-year Boko Haram uprising.

Africa has long been a target of global jihadist terrorism that sees its weak institutions, porous borders, mass poverty and alienation, and its vast territories and resources untapped as ideal to await its caliphate. According to a US National Defense University study, by 2016, the slain ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi claimed to have shifted command, media and wealth to Nigeria, Eritrea, Kenya, Somalia and North Africa. as provinces of the caliphate. Affiliates and many home-grown terrorist groups across the continent have since pledged allegiance to ISIS or al-Qaeda. Both are now actively spreading their toxic ideology across the continent. The authoritative magazine Defense One explained that the jihadists, taking advantage of porous borders, political transitions and lack of accountability of the security sector, were destabilizing the fragile countries of Africa.

It is estimated that ISIS maintains an operational presence in at least 20 separate countries with a $ 100 million fund. Strangely for the continent, the two global terror franchises have buried their bitter rivalry and joining forces. In Nigeria, the death of its bloodthirsty leader, Abubakar Shekau, facilitated the capture and amalgamation of al Qaeda-linked Boko Haram by ISIS-linked ISWAP, accelerating better coordination, organization, funding and logistics for terrorists. After Shekau’s assassination, it was reported that ISWAP inherited many of his followers, as well as his treasure and weapons. In the territories they control, ISWAP has established governance structures in hitherto ungoverned areas, increasing its ranks with recruits.

In the face of mass murder, displacement, famine and state failure, Nigeria and Africa need to deepen their domestic and international responses to defeat the threat of terrorism. The study estimated the economic impact of terrorism in Nigeria between 2007 and 2019 at $ 142 billion with Libya a distant second at $ 5 billion.

First, leaders must stop living in denial; Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen demonstrate how terrorism can destroy fragile states. Terrorism is linked to forces pulling Nigeria apart and throwing it closer to the blast. Similar scenarios are ongoing in Mali, the Central African Republic and Libya.

Islamic terrorism is a dangerous, corrosive ideology; makes no compromise and has sworn to destroy the existing order and replace it with the Salafist vision of the caliphate.

His loss requires zero tolerance for religious extremism. It requires strong intelligence skills, combining covert human dexterity and signaling (ICT), financial oversight involving the tracking and cutting of funding sources, and effective conventional and commando combat.

This war must be waged by intelligence and technology, along with the formidable air power backed by coalition allies. Their leaders need to be targeted and neutralized and sponsors identified and prosecuted.

There is an urgent need for a task force to retaliate against IS profits in Africa. With the operational presence of at least 20 countries, according to the World Politics Review, jihadist terrorist groups like ISIS can only be defeated with a global strategy. Adaptable, printed on one, they appear in another location. False national pride must be removed in favor of providing the full spectrum of international aid. African countries must insist on the rapid implementation of the African Task Force proposed by the GCDI. The 16 African members of the coalition must persuade other African Union countries to join this and other anti-terrorism bodies. Until foreign coalitions joined the war, Iraq was powerless against ISIS and its takeover of one-third of its territory. Nigeria needs such full-scale intervention. The French 5,000 plus troops and the US drone base in Mali are key parts against the takeover of Islam by the West African country.

As experts have long claimed, you can not defeat terrorism with burning weapons alone; African countries need to ensure effective governance, reduce poverty, and secure life and property, especially in ungoverned areas, to win the hearts and minds of jihadists and deny local sympathizers and recruiting sites in their territories.

