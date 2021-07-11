The 2nd Canadian victim of the condo collapse in Florida is identified

A second Canadian victim of a Florida condo collapse has been identified as Miguel Pazos, sources told CBC News.

Pazos was 55 years old. The body was recovered on Thursday, sources said.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Saturday that the bodies of two Canadians have been recovered from the crash, and at least two other nationals remain missing.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the families and friends who lost a loved one,” spokeswoman Grantly Franklin said in a statement.

The death toll from the crash now stands at 86, with 43 people still missing after the Champlain Towers South building collapsed on June 24th. Local officials say there is no hope of finding anyone alive in the rubble.

“Canadian consular officers in Miami are providing direct support to the families of the deceased and to the families of unaccounted for individuals and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” Franklin said.

The search for possible survivors in the fall of a condo in Surfside, Fla., Is over, says Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Mayor. “We have really exhausted every opportunity,” she said. The mission is now in the recovery phase. (Carl Juste / Miami Herald via AP) 0:55

The first Canadian victim was found Monday

The first Canadian victim identified was Ingrid Ainsworth, a former Montreal.

The 66-year-old was found with her Australian husband, Tzvi, also deceased, on Monday by search-and-rescue teams, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to CBC News.

The couple had seven children and were celebrating the birth of two grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby and their son in Florida had a baby just a few days ago, their granddaughter Chana Harrel told the Associated Press.