Motorists follow family of Airdrie’s father killed in suspected driver accident – Calgary





A funeral was held Saturday for an Airdrie father who was killed while riding his motorcycle in June. Dozens of bikers accompanied the family through Calgary. Matt Forseth, 43, died June 27 while riding his bicycle northwest of Calgary. "It affected everyone," said Jay Sullivan, president and founder of Bikers are Buddies. "He had a sense of humor and a personality that you can't help but say, 'Hey, come on, stay with us, be with us.' He was a good boy. He had an amazing relationship with his daughters." About 80 motorcyclists with several motorcycle groups, including Against All Abuse and Bikers are friends, and members of the Calgary Police Service escorted the Forseth family from their Airdrie home to a funeral home in Calgary. Forseth leaves behind three teenage daughters. "Matt's family, his three teenage daughters, are now members of our family forever and we will always be in support of them," said Bob Button, the Bikers are the Buddies' awareness president for Calgary.















The RCMP said on June 27 a south-facing pickup truck on Highway 22 collided with two motorcycles heading north. Forseth was killed.

The other knight was wounded. The RCMP said the 25-year-old truck driver was arrested for driving the damaged vehicle. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. Friends and their riding companions hope the show of support will let the Forseth family know they are not alone. "Today is about being here for Matt. I think it's important for them to see how much support Matt has and the love we had for him," Button said. Fundraising has been raised to help the Forseth family.

