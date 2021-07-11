Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed is ready for a second term after the party wins the electionExBulletin





footprint Mulugeta Ayene / AP

Mulugeta Ayene / AP ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party on Saturday was declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide result, securing a second five-year term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Ethiopia’s National Election Board said the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal parliament, which will see dozens of other seats remain vacant after one-fifth of constituencies did not vote due to unrest or reasons. logistics. The new Ethiopian government is expected to be formed in October. The vote was a major test for Abiy, who came to power in 2018 after the former prime minister resigned amid widespread protests. Abiy oversaw dramatic political reforms that led in part to a Nobel Peace Prize next year, but critics say he is withdrawing from political and media freedoms. Abiy has also drawn massive international criticism for his handling of the conflict in the Tigray region that has left thousands dead. The June vote, which was twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and logistics issues, was largely peaceful, but opposition parties condemned the harassment and intimidation. No voting was held in the Tigray region. Abiy hailed the election as the country’s first attempt at free and fair voting, but the United States called it “significantly flawed,” citing the banning of some opposition figures and insecurity in parts of the country. Africa’s second most populous. The leader of Ethiopia’s main opposition Citizens for Social Justice party, Birhanu Nega, lost, while opposition parties won just 11 seats. The Ethiopian Citizens’ Party for Social Justice has filed 207 complaints with the electoral body about the vote. Popular opposition parties in the Oromia region, Ethiopia’s largest federal state, boycotted the election. The ruling party ran alone in several dozen constituencies. In a social media post late Saturday, Abiy called the historic election in what was conducted by an electoral body “free from any influence.” He promised to include some opposition figures who ran in the elections in his new government. The head of the election board, Birtukan Mideksa, said during Saturday ‘s announcement that the vote took place at a time when Ethiopia was experiencing challenges, “but this voting process has guaranteed that people will be governed through their votes.” She added: “I want to confirm that we have managed to make a credible choice.” Turnout was just over 90% among the more than 37 million people who had registered to vote. The Prosperity Party was formed after the dissolution of the former Ethiopian ruling coalition, which was dominated by Tigray politicians. Disputes over the decision signaled the first tensions between Abiy and Tigray leaders that eventually led to conflict in the region in November. Although Abiy hinted in 2018 that Ethiopia would limit the terms of a prime minister to two, it is unclear whether he will act in this regard. Desalegn Chanie, a member of the opposition Amhara National Movement who won a seat in parliament, told the Associated Press that the election board performed well overall but failed in its main task of being impartial and delivering judgments. rights to appeal. “Local election officials, gunmen and cadres were snatching the badges of election observers and even beating them,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/10/1015019374/ethiopias-ruling-party-wins-national-election-in-landslide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos