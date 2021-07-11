China, N Korea promise cooperation in the face of foreign hostility | China News





Kim says China-North Korea ties are vital in the face of hostile foreign forces, while Xi promises to bring co-operation to a new stage.

The leaders of North Korea and China have exchanged messages promising to strengthen cooperation on the 60th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said their relationship was vital in the face of hostile foreign forces, while Xi promised to bring cooperation to a new stage, according to the Korean news agency. North KCNA. China has been North Korea’s only major ally since the two sides signed the treaty in 1961, and international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs have made it more dependent than ever on Beijing for trade and support. others. The Friendship Pact calls on both countries to come to the aid of each other if either side is to be attacked. Despite the unprecedentedly complicated international situation in recent years, the friendly trust and warlike friendship between the DPRK and China are strengthening day by day, Kim said in his message, KCNA reported, using the initials for North Korea’s official name. The treaty is defending socialism and peace in Asia now that hostile forces are becoming more desperate in their challenge and obstructive moves, Kim said. Xis’ message said he plans to provide greater happiness for both countries and their people by strengthening communication with Kim and steadily leading the friendship and cooperation relationship between the two countries to a new stage, the KCNA said. The China-North Korea Treaty is valid for 20 years and was renewed in 1981 and 2001. NK News, a website that monitors North Korea, said it expected Xi and Kim to extend the treaty for another 20 years. The Xi and Kims message exchanges are the latest sign of renewed ties between neighbors, which analysts say targets the United States amid stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington and worsening US-Beijing tensions. It’s a marriage of convenience, Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, told AFP news agency. Relations between the two allies have been strained since the end of the Korean War, he added, and they will never really trust each other. But they need each other to deal with Washington, Park added. And the closer they get, the harder it will be to denuclearize North Korea.

