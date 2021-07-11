COVID outbreaks: Where are the worst COVID-19 waves in the world?





The coronavirus pandemic is not over. The trendy hashtag of Twitter #CovidesNotOver and new waves of explosions all over the world have sent a strong message. With increasingly transmissible COVID-19 variants including the delta and delta plus variants and the newer lambda variant becoming more prevalent and shaky vaccination campaigns, many countries around the world are experiencing renewed outbreaks, Deseret News reported. Previous pandemic success stories have also begun to falter. Seoul announced tougher blockades on Friday after recording two consecutive days of high issue numbers at all times, Deseret News reported.

Australia has extended blockades as the waves continue, it reported CNN. Currently, these are the five best explosions in the world. 5. The Namibian eruption Last week, the South African country of Namibia recorded the highest average level of infections in the world, reported Telegraph. Almost half of all Namibian COVID-19 cases have come in the last two months. The third and deadliest wave of Namibian eruptions was triggered by the delta variant, for Telegraph.

The country has registered more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus every day since June 15, for data from John Hopkins University. Mohammed Patel, a local medical assistant, spoke with him CNN regarding the straining of the health care system. Delta has caused a whole mess, many patients are suffering, their oxygen levels are falling drastically every day, there are patients suffering and there is no hospital space, no ventilator available, Patel said. Its complete chaos. According to Dr. Jakob Essack, the medical coordinator of a charity called Donor Gift, the situation in Namibia is no different from any emergency situation that has ever been handled. The difference is when you go to a war zone or a natural disaster, you have an idea of ​​the level of damage, what the disaster is, he told CNN. But this is very unpredictable. We have never seen anything like it before. 4. The explosion of Thailand In Thailand, coronavirus cases and deaths have doubled this week compared to last week, he said Newsweek. On Friday, the country reported more than 9,000 new cases and 72 new deaths, for Yahoo News. The health care system has begun to tighten under increasing demand. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded 317,506 cases of COVID-19 and 2,534 deaths, reported Newsweek.

About 90% of cases and deaths in Thailand have come since April a tenfold increase, for Bloomberg. The archipelago nation has now imposed a partial blockade, but the restrictions are too little too late, Newsweek said. Cases are expected to continue to grow. 3. Tunisia explosions Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Tunisia have increased by 138% to reach all-time highs, according to Our world in data. On Friday, Tunisia reported 9,823 new cases and 134 new deaths on Thursday, according to WHO data. The North African country of 12 million people has a total load of more than 464,000 cases and is growing rapidly, reported Al Jazeera. “We are in a catastrophic situation,” said Nisaf Ben Alaya, a spokesman for Tunisia’s health ministry. Al Jazeera. The health system collapsed. We are trying to provide oxygen. Doctors are suffering from unprecedented fatigue, she told Al Jazeera. The country has restored a total blockade in most of the country and a partial blockade of the capital, according to Al Jazeera. Until now, only 4% of the population has received a coronavirus vaccination. 2. The explosion of Indonesia According to absolute numbers, the eruption of Indonesia is huge and deadly. Formerly called the coronavirus time bomb, the world’s fourth most populous country is being destroyed by the current flood of cases, Deseret News reported. On Wednesday, Indonesia recorded more than 34,000 new cases and 1,000 new deaths, a record high for the country, for Guardian.

Daily case numbers continued to rise, reaching more than 38,100 cases on Thursday, for WHO data.

Officials fear daily cases could reach 70,000 before the peak of the current blast wave, The Guardian said. Hospitals are starting to run out or the oxygen needed is completely gone. Some hospitals have temporarily closed or returned patients due to staffing and lack of supplies, he said. Guardian. One hospital even started using the front yard to treat emergency patients while using the building to isolate COVID-19 patients. This is not an easy situation. “We are not well,” Siti health ministry spokeswoman Nadia Tarmizi told The Guardian. 1. The spread of Brazil On Thursday, Brazil reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and new deaths in the world, for WHO data. The country currently has the second highest death toll in the world after the US, but experts predict that casualties in Brazil will soon exceed the US, he said. BBC. The total case load Brazil is close to 19 million with the country registering more than 526,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to WHO data.

On Thursday, Brazil reported 62,504 new cases and over 1,700 new deaths, according to WHO data. Professor Pedro Hallal, an epidemiologist leading the largest COVID-19 research study in Brazil, spoke to the BBC about the outbreaks. Everything you should not do, Brazil has done, he said

Hallal, like many others, blamed mainly Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

In April last year, our president said it was coming to an end. Then he said the vaccines were not safe. These statements by the president himself produced damage and they killed people, Hallal told per BBC.

