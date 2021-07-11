‘Unacceptable’: First Nation criticizes 1-week delay in investigation into possible rail link to Liton fire

A First Nations chief from the Lytton area, BC, says he is deeply concerned about how long it took federal regulators to begin investigating the possibility that a train was responsible for the fire that devastated the community.

The Canada Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it was deploying a team to investigate “a fire that potentially involves a freight train.”

















It came more than a week after the June 30 fire, which many residents believe was ignited by a freight train.

Rail crews have since been in the area, repairing the tracks to allow freight carriers to resume transportation.

















Matt Pasco, chairman of the Litton-based Nlakapamux Nation Tribal Council, says the work, along with the length of time since the fire, could hamper investigators.

“(I am) deeply concerned. “I’m absolutely worried about that,” he told Global News Morning Weekend.

On Friday, TSB chairman Cathy Fox told Global News that the crews had not been deployed before because even the major rail carrier had not reported a “fire incident”, meaning the agency had no reason to investigate.

“We did not receive any transport incidents last week after the fire started last week in Lytton. “And we actually reached out proactively with CP and CN to ask them earlier this week if there was any kind of railroad in the Leighton area and they said no,” she said.

The regulator had since received information from the RCMP and the KP Fire Service that prompted the deployment, she said.

The team will look at what is visible on stage, as well as collect physical evidence, eyewitness accounts and video recordings, she said.

“Once we find out what trains or what rail traffic may have operated in the area during that period, then we can dive into it to see if anything happened during the time those trains passed,” Fox said.

Pasco called it the wrong approach.

















“You should not expect those who regulate you to actually go ahead (and) do any investigation into this – it is unacceptable,” he said.

“I do not think there was any intention by the federal government to do this investigation, to seek clarity in it, and they certainly were not seeking to stop the trains.”

An RCMP investigation into the fire is ongoing and police said last weekend they were unwilling to speculate on a possible cause.

Eyewitnesses told Global News that they saw fires on or around trains as in Lyton and about 44 miles south, outside the Boston Bar, on the day of the fire.

CN issued a statement Saturday, vowing to co-operate fully with any investigation into the Litton fire and adding that it would not speculate on the cause.

“CN, however, has issued a statement about a train recorded on video near another fire, about 45 (miles) south of Lytton, in the Boston Bar, stating that it is certain that the CN train on video “It was not lit at any time, and it was not the cause of this fire,” said a spokesman.

Global News has requested comment from CP Rail.

Both railway companies have previously pledged to co-operate with any investigation and both have pledged $ 1 million or more to help Lyton residents.

The First Local Nations had threatened to ban rail traffic through the area if the federal government did not intervene.

On Friday, Transport Canada issued an order banning rail traffic in the Lytton area for 48 hours, in addition to responding to emergency fire.