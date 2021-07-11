Death Valley National Park reached 130 degrees on Friday, close to a world record, forecasters say





Death Valley National Park hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, which is just four degrees shy of the highest temperature recorded on the planet, according to Las Vegas National Weather Service. Preliminary forecasts for the park, which is located along the California-Nevada border, also showed a one-in-four opportunity to reach 130 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service said the observed temperatures are considered preliminary and have not yet been verified. The hottest official temperature in the world was measured on July 10, 1913, when Death Valley National Park reached 134 degrees, according to Guinness World Records. The National Weather Service said Death Valley “is unlikely to reach its world record temperature” this weekend, but a excessive heat warning has been issued and remains in force until Monday evening. “CAUTION KESTO WARNINGS”, Las Vegas Weather Service wrote on Twitter. “Do not put yourself, nor the first responses to danger this weekend!” Under “dangerous hot conditions”, the weather service recommends that people living in areas under excessive heat warnings stay hydrated, avoid staying in the sun, wear light and light clothing, and recognize signs of exhaustion. of heat and heat stroke. TOPSHOT – Signaling warns of extreme heat hazard in the saline areas of the Badwater Basin within Death Valley National Park on June 17, 2021 in Inyo County, California. PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP through Getty Images

A extreme heat wave is affecting most of the West Bank after fires in Oregon have threatened vital power lines in California, demanding thousands of forced evacuations. Trend news Temperatures in Las Vegas are provided to reach 116 degrees over the weekend and could approach the highest recorded temperature in the city at all times of 117 degrees, forecasters said. Last month in Portland, Oregon experienced a record-breaking temperature of 116 degrees, and as of Friday, it reported 83 pre-confirmed deaths related to the heat wave, Oregon State Medical Examiner said Between June 25 and July 1, the state of Washington also had more than 2,000 reported emergency room visits and 78 deaths likely to be related to the extreme heat wave, the state health department said. Interim State Health Officer Scott Lindquist said: “This huge jump in mortality due to the heat is tragic.” On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that this June was the hottest June recorded for the US as the country’s drought intensified and expanded. or STUDY conducted by 27 climate scientists from World Weather Attribution Network said the record heat of the West would have been “practically impossible without man-made climate change”. “Our rapid warming climate is bringing us to an unwritten territory that has significant consequences for health, well-being and livelihoods,” the analysis said. “Adaptation and mitigation are urgently needed to prepare societies for a very different future.”

