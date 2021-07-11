



Fires will be lit across Northern Ireland tonight as the traditional Eleven Night celebrations begin. More than 160 pyre are expected to be lit to start the main date in the season of the parade of the faithful Protestant order – the Twelfth of July. Since July 11 falls on Sunday this year, a number of fires have already been lit on Friday and Saturday evening. While most pass each year without incident, some remain a source of community tension, with authorities having previously intervened to remove high pores for health and safety reasons. Some fires have also drawn criticism for burning posters and election election figures of politicians. July 11 is also one of the busiest nights of the year for the fire service, which usually has to deal with a large number of fire-related emergency calls. The most controversial fire this year has been a fire set up by loyalists in Tiger’s Bay north of Belfast, near an interface with the nationalist New Lodge area. Two Stormont ministers, SDLP Nicola Mallon and Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey, launched an unsuccessful legal attempt to force police to help put out the fire. Police declined to provide protection for the departure contractors, citing concerns that their intervention could lead to disruption. The Tiger Bay fire will be lit late tonight. Ms Mallon said nationalist residents living near the country had endured months of attacks, abuse and anti-social behavior as the fire was coming. But the DUP MLA for the area, William Humphrey, accused nationalist politicians of raising tensions in the area. Following Friday’s ruling, PSNI Assistant Chief Alan Todd said: “The Northern Ireland Police Service has been working with a range of partners and stakeholders for several months to ensure a peaceful summer, and this will continue during the next number of days. “We will encourage them within the local communities to stay calm over the coming days.” The “Eleven Night” fires precede the July 12 parades, which will take place on Monday in 100 locations across Northern Ireland. Last year’s parades were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings. The Orange Order has said the parades this summer will be smaller than usual and locally based. The 18 main normal events will be replaced by more than 100 local parades. The order said organizing smaller parades was the best way to ensure the demonstrations continued. The Twelfth Parade marks the victory of Protestant King William of Orange over Catholic King James II at the Battle of Boyne in 1690 – a triumph that secured a Protestant line of inheritance to the British Crown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2021/0711/1234348-eleventh-night-bonfires/

