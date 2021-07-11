Nigeria stuns USA men’s Olympic basketball tuning for one of biggest concerns in international history





The U.S. men’s basketball team started its list of Olympic exhibitions on Saturday and did not go well. In one of the most stunning international concerns in history, Nigeria beat the US 90-87 Team in Las Vegas. This was the USA Team’s first loss to an African nation. The USA team is now 54-3 in exposure games since 1992. Kevin Durant led Team USA with 17 points but did not find his shot and went only 4-to-13 from the field. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatumwent for 15 points and seven rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 14 points and four assists. Overall, Team USA had a poor shooting night, going 26th-63rd, only 41% overnight. Crawling by three points in the final seconds, they had a chance to equalize the game, but could not execute the game that was compiled during their timeout. It took a long time to develop, and Nigeria eventually committed a foul to prevent the Americans from making even a 3-point effort. If you want a context of what calls this an all-time concern, check out the result when these two countries played in the 2012 London Olympics: After the London Games, the US and Nigeria met again in 2016 for an exhibition and the US won 44 (110-66). On Saturday, Nigeria – which is being led by Assistant Warriors coach Mike Brown – followed the joint path to attract a massive concern: it got heated by 3, hitting triples 20 of 42 and never crawling in the fourth quarter. Gabe Vincent, of the Miami Heat, hit six of those 3 on the road to a better 21-point team. Nigeria also won the reactionary battle 46-34. You would think that this would attract the attention of Team USA as it continues to prepare for the start of the Tokyo Olympics. We will see if this ignites a fire when the US returns to the field for its upcoming exhibition Monday against Australia. After the loss, that was the approach Jayson Tatum and head coach Gregg Popovich were following. “In a way, I’m somewhat glad it happened,” Popovich said. “It means nothing if we do not learn from him. It could be the most important thing in this tournament for us.” “I think this is good for us,” Tatum added. “We will learn a lot from the film, regroup and stay positive.”

