Duberney Capador: Alleged mercenary sister denies allegations of murder plot in Haiti





Her brother Duberney Capador is one of at least three people killed in a police operation in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince following the July 7 assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise.

Haitian police say Capador, a retired sergeant with 20 years of experience in the Colombian military, is suspected of being part of a commando team that organized the high-level assassination.

Twenty Colombians have already been arrested in connection with Moise’s death. At least one other Colombian was also killed in a clash with Haitian security forces.

But Jenny Capador, who was very close to her brother, does not believe he could have been involved in the assassinations, which has plunged Haiti into further uncertainty amid escalating gang violence and an acceleration of Covid-19 infections.

Working for ‘an important man’ The job offer that launched a chain of events that eventually led to Capador’s death at first had sounded promising. “I knew from April … that he received this job offer and he was going to travel abroad and work as a private security guard for an important man in Haiti,” Jenny Capodor told CNN. She said her brother described a “siege” on the day of Moise’s death. “On the morning of Wednesday, July 7, he called me and told me that, unfortunately, they got there to protect someone important, but that they arrived late. He told me they were in a house, under siege and under fire, “But he told me not to worry and not to tell our mother that everything would be fine,” she said. One of the last communications she received from her brother was a WhatsApp message saying “Amen” in response to her blessings and questions about his well-being. She received the message on the evening of July 7 at 5.50 pm, according to a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation seen by CNN. CNN has not been able to verify the allegations in Capador’s messages about his sister. The next day, she said she learned that her brother had been killed in Haiti. And that Haitian officials considered him a suspect in the assassination of their president. As of Friday, Duberney Capador’s photo had been shown at a press conference by Colombian National Police as one of the suspected killers, according to preliminary investigations by Colombian and Haitian police. ‘He was our hero’ “It was not him: I am 100% sure of the innocence of my brother and his friends,” Jenny Capador told CNN from Genoa, Colombia, a rural village in Quindio Department, a hilly region famous for quality coffee and landscapes. beautiful. “My brother is an honorable man, he has always been an excellent brother, son and father to his two sons. He served 20 years in the Army, since he was 18. He had a dream to be a warrior, t ‘ “serve the homeland and help our country achieve peace,” she said. As a young man, Duberney Capador joined Colombian Army special forces and fought rebel guerrillas in southern Colombia, his sister told CNN. She claims he was invited to train in the United States, a common practice among Colombian army elite units. When he retired two years ago at the age of 38, Capador began working in private security, according to his sister. Officers from the Colombian military are often sought after by security companies because they are likely to have sufficient experience in direct combat, thanks to five decades of Colombian guerrilla warfare. Capador says she does not know who her brother could protect, how many people he was working with, nor who apparently surrounded them. She showed CNN a photo of her brother wearing a uniform marked “CTU Security” – a US security firm – but said she was unaware he had ever done business in the United States. CNN was unable to obtain CTU Security for comment. A Colombian police spokesman told CNN on Saturday that they were working on preliminary evidence shared by Haitian police through Interpol. The Colombian national intelligence chief traveled to Port-au-Prince on Saturday to join the investigation with a group of Colombian police officers, though CNN could not verify whether he had yet met with Colombian suspects arrested in Haiti. Jenny Capador says her only wish now is for her brother’s body to be returned from Haiti to cry for him as he deserved. “We will do the funeral of a hero. He was our hero and the backbone of our family … He loved these hills. He had to rest here.”

Etant Dupain at Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.

