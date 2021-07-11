



China proposed new rules that would require almost all companies seeking to list in foreign countries to undergo a cyber security review, a move that would significantly strengthen surveillance over its internet giants. Companies holding data for more than 1 million users must now apply for cybersecurity approval when requesting lists in other nations because of the risk that such data and personal information may be compromised, controlled and exploited bad by foreign governments, said the China Cyberspace Administration. in a statement Saturday. The cyber security review will also consider potential national security risks from overseas IPOs, he said. The move announced Saturday, which confirms an earlier report by Bloomberg, is one of the most concrete steps yet to curb tech firms’ ability to raise capital in the US through a so-called Interest Variation model. of Interest that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Baidu Inc. and Didi Global Inc. have approved. Regulators are also considering seeking VIEs like Alibaba that have already been made public to seek approval for additional open market share offerings, people familiar with the matter said.

The regulator is seeking feedback on the proposed rules, which apply to lists in foreign countries specifically, before implementation. So far this year, 37 Chinese companies have been ranked in the US, surpassing the number of recent years and have raised $ 12.9 billion together, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. These rules will push more Chinese Internet firms to list in Hong Kong instead of another country, to bypass such a review, said Feng Chucheng, a partner at research firm Plenum in Beijing. The threshold of one million users is very low and would basically apply to any internet company aspiring to an IPO. Authorities have stepped up a crackdown on overseas lists after Didi was told to push ahead with her debut in June, despite being asked to delay plans as early as three months ago. The State Council said Tuesday that the rules for overseas lists will be reviewed while publicly traded firms will be held accountable for keeping their data secure. Even before the announcement of the rules, some companies that had planned to list in New York withdrew their IPOS. On Thursday, LinkDoc Technology Ltd. based in Beijing became the first known company to rack up an IPO after the newly proposed changes. Since then, it has been reported that Chinese fitness app Keep and vegetable startup Meicai have scrapped both plans for ranking in the US The new rules could affect Chinese tech firms such as the owner of TikTok ByteDance Ltd. and the logistics and distribution firm on demand Lalamove, which are considering IPO.



