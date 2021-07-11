International
‘One thing after another’: Fires the latest threat to BC tourism after a long pandemic
Just as businesses inside BC were seeing light at the end of the tunnel from the COVID-19 pandemic, the early start of a potentially bad fire season has them on the edge again.
“It just seems like one thing after another,” Tyler Speed, a ship captain with River Monster Adventures in Lilloot, told Global News.
“With everything that is happening lately it is very difficult to create a season.”
By lifting travel restrictions, Speed had hoped the business would take over. But the devastating fire in nearby Litton and the growing number of fires around the region are making an impact.
This is a problem for Speed, which relies on the hot summer months for the best business.
The Fairy Creek exclusion zone creates roadblocks for tourism companies
“We have a short summer season here and we try to make the most of it, and we want to stay busy, but it’s hard,” he said.
“We have a few months where I have to be there every day to put food on the table.”
At 100 Mile House, it’s hard for Keith Jackson, owner of Jackson Social Club and Brewhouse, not to take a step back in 2017.
Four years ago on Sunday, the community was ordered to evacuate due to a rapid fire.
“I think we’re going to go here again,” Jackson said.
“It’s like we’re coming back normally … as soon as we start opening, we are allowed to go back inside and the tourist season is starting … and we are looking forward to a busy summer.”
For now, the fires have not been undertaken in business at the brewery.
Video captures the fire burning east of Vernon
Tourists are still coming to town, and the small community population is actually inflated due to the arrival of firefighters and evacuees.
But he said residents are taking the threat seriously and vividly remember the 2017 experience.
“It would be nice to have a regular old wine,” he said.
As of Sunday, there were 277 fires burning across British Columbia, 78 of which were lit in the previous 48 hours.
The vast majority of those fires in the South Inland and at least three have prompted substantial evacuation orders.
Back at Lillooet, Speed remains promising for a strong season, however things play out.
“We are strong here however, we keep digging and keep grinding away and hoping for the best, that’s all we can really do at the end of the day,” he said.
“It’s beautiful here, the scenery is spectacular, the fishing is world class, we have tremendous fish in this river diçka there is something for everyone here, be it fishing, scenery, animals, beaches.”
