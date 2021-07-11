Fianna Fil’s Marc MacSharry calls on Taoiseach to resign as party leader





Fianna Fil TD Marc MacSharry is calling on Taoiseach Michel Martin to resign as party leader.

He follows the poor performance of the parties in the Dublin Bay by-elections.

Fianna Fil candidate Deirdre Conroy won only 4.6% of the first preference vote, the weakest parties for the election result. Mr MacSharry is calling for Mr Martin to resign, citing the summer break as the time to discuss the issue. The sooner the better as far as Im is concerned, honestly, he said. It is not my preference for him to lead us to the next general election. “I think a party with a performance below 5% with Fianna Fil’s history, culture and heritage should treat it as a matter of urgency. He added that as summer vacation approaches, there will be no better time to deal with these issues. Speaking to Newstalk, Mr MacSharry said 10 years as a leader is an “essential period” and that because of the ban on smoking and other issues, Taoiseach’s legacy is secure. He stated: “Obviously, it is a personal point of view. It would be a matter of the party as a whole. Taoiseach has dismissed any suggestions regarding his Fianna Fil leadership being in doubt. Photo: Denis Minihane. The comments come as former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen called for a special party meeting after the by-elections. Mr Cowen said while the result was alarming it was not extremely surprising. In an email to party members, he also called the recent election performance in his email appalling. I know it is considered better not to have post-election mortem very soon after the event, but such a delay is simply inexplicable at this stage, he wrote. Mr Cowen said it was now imperative that the party’s performance in the by-elections and the General Election come under the microscope of the parliamentary party. Speaking Friday, Mr Martin dismissed any suggestions regarding his suspected Fianna Phil leadership. He said it is still his goal to become Tnaiste and will lead the party in the upcoming General Election. Workers Ivana Bacik won Thursday’s by-election, seeing Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan in the ninth count. Ms. Bacik led the way from the early elections to the final count, having received over 30% of the vote, surpassing her party’s national poll by 10 times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/politics/arid-40334378.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos