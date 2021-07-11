The long and difficult war in Afghanistan leaves mixed legacies





On Sunday, quietly, Defense Secretary Peter Dutton announced that on June 18, the last six Australian troops had left Afghanistan. A war that began 20 years after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and which then gradually merged into a nation-building exercise, is now officially a closed chapter in Australian war history. One of his military and financial commitments, however, will be widely considered in the coming years. With Afghanistan itself in such a state of internal conflict and political influx, the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops in August sparked a resurgent Taliban attempt to regain territory, the eventual consequences of the war for the Afghan people will be played out for many months, and maybe for years, to come. In Australia, it will undoubtedly leave a mixed legacy. An Afghan soldier walks past vehicles left by the US military. Credit:AP The darkest cloud is being investigated by the Office of the Special Investigator, a $ 75 million agency created by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mr. Dutton in response to the damn findings of the Brereton war crimes investigation. This report revealed credible claims, widely reported in Mosha, that a small number of special forces soldiers committed killings in Afghanistan and covered them up by keeping a code of silence like the mafia. We welcome the great efforts that are being made to bring an end to these shocking allegations. It’s important not only for those Afghans seeking justice, but for the reputation of the Australian military.

Our long war in Afghanistan has also created a responsibility for us to help the hundreds of locals who worked with our troops work that now puts them at potential risk. Hopefully Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be as good as his word when he said recently that Australia would be generous with approving visa applications. It should not be forgotten, however, that many thousands of Australian troops, the vast majority of whom we sent, showed great commitment and courage during their deployment to Afghanistan. As part of this recognition, Mr. Dutton has tossed out the idea of ​​a national memorial day focusing on honoring those bodies. It is not uncommon to have a day to remember battles or wars: Victory in Pacific Day is commemorated on August 15 and Vietnam Veterans Day is just after. These are mostly opportunities for the military to remember and mourn their dead and wounded. For most Australians, however, all of these sacrifices are commemorated on Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, and the service of our veterans in Afghanistan will become increasingly prominent and important in those days. The Afghan engagement was very long, its mission highly ill-defined. Some of what went wrong there may contain those facts for which politicians and generals must take responsibility. In the words of war historian John Blaxland recently, they deployed our troops with only wool ideas about exactly what they were trying to do there. The federal government has recently agreed on a royal commission for mental health veterans which is to be commended and has overthrew ADF chief Angus CampbellThe decision to remove meritorious service awards from the thousands of Australian Special Forces troops serving in Afghanistan.

