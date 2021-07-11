14 taken to hospital after bus crash at Bukit Batok exchange, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Two buses were involved in an accident at Bukit Batok Bus Interchange on Sunday afternoon (July 11th), leaving one on its side.

The buses, both of which were moving on the 945 supplier service route, are operated by Tower Transit.

A spokesman for the operator told The Straits Times that 16 people were involved in the crash – two drivers and 14 passengers.

All 14 passengers were on the bus that returned. The other bus was not carrying any passengers when the accident happened around 5pm.

The spokesman could not confirm the extent of the damage suffered by those involved, although Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai posted on Facebook that five people had “more serious injuries”.

“No one suffered life-threatening injuries,” he said.

Those in need of treatment were taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Protection Force said it received a call for help at 5.05pm and that its staff arrived to find eight people inside the bus that was lying on its side. Nine other people were found outside the bus.

The rear window of the bus, which had been shattered, served as an entry point for SCDF rescue teams. Rescuers created an additional entry point to the front of the bus using a chainsaw to cut the windshield.

Once inside, rescue equipment was used to cut several poles in order to create space for victims to be safely rescued. Two people were transported by bus to the stretchers by SCDF rescue teams. The remaining six people walked to safety, the SCDF said in a Facebook post at 8.52pm.

SCDF Emergency Medical Services staff assessed a total of 17 people for injuries. Eight were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, four to National University Hospital and two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The other three had minor injuries and refused transfer to hospital, he said.

The accident is believed to have occurred when a bus – the one without passengers – was making a turn within the exchange. He collided with the second bus, which was coming out in exchange.

As a result of the collision, the second bus collided with a low fence and landed on its side, on a ramp that serves as an entry-exit point for other buses.



PHOTO ST: KUA CHEE SIONG

After the accident, all the bus services in exchange, which is usually served by two wings, were moved to one side after the spinning bus blocked the entrance to the other.

When ST arrived at the scene around 6.30pm, bus services were operating normally. Marshals stationed by Tower Transit were dialing the bus service numbers that had been transferred to the remaining wing and were directing passengers to the right area to board the buses.



Some curious observers remained at the scene of the accident, where one bus was seen with the glass broken and the other still on its side.

Police officers were on the scene to control the crowd, blocking access to those trying to get a better view of the ruins.

Before police arrived, photos circulating on social media showed a crowd on a bridge overlooking the ramp, where the bus was lying on its side.