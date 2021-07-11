‘Excited’ soldier stays dead in barracks for three weeks after ‘Army fails’

A damming report has revealed that a young soldier who remained dead for three weeks in his barracks before being discovered was failed by the Army.

The body of Lance Bernie Mongan’s body was found in January 2020 after commanding officers and colleagues failed to notice that he was missing.

A shocking report has now revealed 45 errors in Bernie’s care and his grieving wife believes he could still be alive today if someone had checked him out.







(Image: mirrorpix.com)



The Sunday Mirror exploded the story of the 33-year-old’s death scandal last year, reports Mirrors.

His widow Beth, 31, said: “It is clear that he felt harassed, this was not properly investigated, his health was suffering, he was telling people he was scared and was not properly controlled in the days before he died. .

“If those checks had been carried out properly, we might not be here now.

Bernie, classified as vulnerable, was found in his room in Catterick Barracks, North Yorkks, in January 2020.







(Image: mirrorpix.com)



A senior non-commissioned officer was assigned to contact every day during the Christmas break.

But the investigation revealed that he once spoke to Bern, telling him to leave contact if he had any problems.

The failures go back to 2007, when Bernie returned from Iraq with the Irish Guards.

He was supposed to do an interview to assess his mental health, but the document says it never took place.

Bernie left the Army in 2012 but rejoined it again in 2015, later joining the 1st Military Intelligence Battalion.

In 2016, Bernie reported that he had made a suicide attempt. The rules stipulate that it must be reported to the Royal Military Police but this has never happened.

In October 2018, he suffered a broken eye socket when he was beaten by two soldiers from another unit.

A Victim Support Officer should have been appointed but was not appointed.









In the same year, Bernie felt he had been harassed by two senior soldiers, but the rules about complaints were not followed. At Christmas 2019, he stayed at camp.

When he failed to attend a conference, no one controlled him.

Beth and their three daughters did not learn that he had died for three days because the details of the relatives were outdated. Beth is pushing for more responses and has launched a fundraising site to cover legal fees.

Lawyer Emma Norton, of the Center for Military Justice, said Bernies’ wife was devastated. All the evidence points to another serious failure.

Brigadier Edward Chamberlain, of the Army Personnel Services Group, said: “We are really sorry. Welfare is critical at every level.

“We fell short and we apologize. We will implement all the recommendations to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again.”

