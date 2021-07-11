International
I will not sign the no-confidence motion against Michel Martin
Fianna Phil Election Director for Dublin Bay Jim OCallaghan would not sign a no-confidence motion in Taoiseach Michel Martin if he approached to do so, but said he had not been asked.
Fianna Fil TD sitting in Dublin Bay also reiterated his interest in leading the party and said he did not think Mr Martin would lead the party in a general election if the Government goes full term by 2025.
However he said he did not believe there was anything challenging Mr Martin now, but would not back down if he believed Mr Martin should go with the rotation of Taoiseach roles at the end of 2022.
Speaking on RTs This Week on the eve of the disastrous election results, Mr OCallaghan said he had not been called in to sign a no-confidence motion. The Sunday Independent reported that efforts were underway to obtain 10 signatures for a no-confidence motion against Mr Martin. Mr OCallaghan said he had not approached and I would not be asked if he would sign such a motion.
Mr OCallaghan, who described the election result with just 4.6 per cent of the vote as a shocking result for Fianna Fail, backed a call from party colleague Barry Cowen for an immediate party meeting to address the 2020 general election results. .
Weve had a summary of this and it has not been published yet. And indeed the question we need to ask and the party needs to reflect deeply on is why we are not connecting with the voters, most of whom he said shared the values of the parties.
Challenged over the duration of the party leadership by Martins, he said whether the government continues with the full mandate talking about 2025.
I am obviously aware that Michel Martin does not want to say anything that could harm his current position, and I do not want to contribute to that.
But I would have thought it unlikely that in 2025 Michel Martin will lead Fianna Fil in the election, that is just my view and I understand his reservation by saying this.
Asked about his leadership ambitions he said he answered questions when asked by reporters and when asked he said he was interested and still is interested in leadership.
I will not exclude myself, he said, but I will not do it just for the sake of trying to undermine the leader or to give the media the impression that something was happening, and I do not believe it has.
Mr OCallaghan said he had not approached for a no-confidence motion, but anyone who thinks Fianna Fils’s problems were caused by one person, or can be solved by one person, is losing points. We need to reflect much more deeply on issues related to the importance and leadership of the party.
Asked if he believed the time to change leaders would be when Taoiseach and Tnaiste switch roles, he said unfortunately, the political discussion on the issues facing Fianna Fail always focused on revolving around leadership and individuals.
It’s not about any person, so I thought Barry Cowens’s call for a special meeting was so important and so rewarding. We need to engage with the issues and try to understand why we are not echoing the Irish public who share our values.
