Shivakumar defends the man who hits with the collision, calls him ‘The boy of our house’





Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Sunday defended his act of slapping a man who tried to put his arms around him and said the man he hit was a “son of our family”. The clarification came after the congressional leader faced massive criticism from the BJP and people on social media platforms for “his behavior similar to the underworld”. The incident happened on Friday, and in the video that has gone viral, Shivakumar can be seen being irritated by the action of the man, who tried to approach and walk with him. Shivakumar, who seemed to have lost his temper, could then be heard saying to the man, told to be a party worker, “… you have to be in charge”, before asking the cameramen present there to delete the footage. This happened on Friday during his visit to KM Doddi in Mandya to ask about the health of the sick veteran party leader G Made Gowda. When reporters questioned Shivakumar about the viral video, he said, “… what to say if someone puts up their arms? What do the people mean? Can we allow such a thing because he is a karjakarta (worker)? What will others who watch it say? “ However, after some time, the Karnataka Congress chief was seen telling the man why he lost his composure. To which, the man said: “forgive me anna” (forgive my brother). When Shivakumar was asked again on Sunday about Friday’s attack incident, he was quoted by NDTV as saying, “Look he is our son. In addition, a distant relative. I hit him, saying ‘take your hand off me’. Okay well, he is a boy of our family. If he scolds me, I will listen. If I rebuke him, he will hear. “Between him and me.” On Twitter posting video of the incident, BJP National Secretary-General CT Ravi asked National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he had given Shivakumar a “license for violence”, whom he referred to as a follower of Kotwal Ramachandra, one of the donets of the Underworld of Bengaluru. in the 1970s and 1980s. “Karnataka CONGress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how Kotwal Ramachandra’s former” shishya “behaves to his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with the others. Did you give DKS the “license for violence”, @RahulGandhi? he asked. Karnataka BJP, hitting Shivakumar for his “behavior” and calling him “Rowdi DKShi”, said he had to learn how to behave in public. Karnataka ANSWERS President @DKShivakumar SHKEL the employee of his party in the full view of the public. If this is how Kotwal Ramachandra’s “former bottle” treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do to others. Have you given DKS a “license for violence”? RahulGandhi? pic.twitter.com/JuuSBsALwG – CT Ravi, 🇮🇳 (@CTRavi_BJP) July 10, 2021 Posting a video of a previous incident where Shivakumar can be seen hitting a teenager who was clicking selfie while he was about to address the media, BJP in a tweet urged him to leave public life if “similar behavior with the underworld “is inevitable. (with introduction from PTI) Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/its-between-him-and-me-ktaka-cong-chief-shivakumar-defends-slapping-man-calls-him-boy-of-our-household-3950960.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

