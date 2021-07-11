Received 94 complaints, acted 133 URLs on May 26 – June 25: Twitter Compliance Report

Twitter received 94 complaints and “operated” 133 URLs between May 26 and June 25, the microblogging platform said in its monthly girl compliance report as ordered by IT rules.

The US-based company, which has been in the eye of a storm for its failure to comply with new IT rules in India, has also appointed Vinay Prakash as his grievance officer for India comply with the rules mentioned.

Twitter, in its report titled ‘Transparency Report in India: User Complaints and Proactive Monitoring July 2021’, said it had received 94 complaints through its India-Complaints channel between May 26, 2021 and June 25, 2021, which included content in Twitter.

This includes appeals received from individual users with accompanying court orders.

Most of the complaints received on this channel during the reporting period fell into categories including defamation (20), abuse / harassment (6), sensitive adult content (4), falsification and invasion of privacy (3 each), Violation IP-linked (1), and synthetic / manipulated / manipulated media (1).

The total number of URLs acted in these categories was defamatory (87), abuse / harassment (38), adult sensitive content (zero), falsification (1), privacy breach (6), breach of connection to IP (zero) and disinformation / synthetic and manipulated media (1), according to the report.

“In addition to the above data, we processed 56 complaints that were attractive to Twitter account suspensions. “All of these were resolved and the right responses were sent,” Twitter said.

He added that the platform “overturned seven of the account suspensions based on the specifics of the situation, but the other accounts remain suspended”.

In a separate category – ‘Proactive Monitoring Data’, Twitter said 18,385 accounts were suspended for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and related content, while 4,179 accounts were suspended for promoting terrorism.

Twitter, however, said that ‘Proactive Monitoring Data’ represents global action taken, and not just action related to content from India.

‘Proactive Monitoring’ refers to content proactively identified using proprietary in-house and industry tools for hash sharing initiatives, he added.

Twitter said that any user complaint received through the grievance channel in India is rated according to its terms of service (ToS) and rules, and any content that is determined to be in breach is “acted upon” in accordance with its range of options. implementation.

This includes enforcing the tweet level (such as tagging tweets, restricting visibility, and deleting), enforcing the message level directly, and enforcing the account level (including permanent suspension) among other actions.

Twitter noted that going forward, it will publish this report on a monthly basis and that it will make improvements over time, based on feedback received from the government, or in line with internal changes that allow it to provide more detailed data.

Companies including Google, Facebook and Koo have already published their virginity compliance reports as required by IT rules.

Facebook had said it “acted” over 30 million shares in 10 categories of violations during May 15 – June 15 in the country, while Instagram took action against about two million pieces in nine categories during the same period.

This data was part of an interim report on July 2 providing information on the number of content that Facebook actively removed during May 15 – June 15. The final report will be published on July 15, containing details of user complaints received and actions taken.

The July 15 report will also contain data about WhatsApp, which is part of the Facebook app family.

Google, in its report, had stated that 27,762 complaints were received from Google and YouTube in April this year by individual users in India alleging violation of local laws or personal rights, resulting in the removal of 59,350 pieces of content.

Koo, in its report, had said it actively moderated 54,235 pieces of content, while 5,502 posts were reported by its users during June.

India is a leading market for global digital platforms. According to data cited by the government earlier this year, India has 53 WhatsApp users, 41 Facebook subscribers and 21 Instagram users. Koo, an internal rival to Twitter, has over 60 weak users.

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms (with over 50 lakh users) are required to publish periodic compliance reports each month, detailing the complaints received and actions taken on them.

The report should also include the number of specific communication links or pieces of information that the broker has removed or disabled access to track any proactive monitoring conducted using automated tools.

Twitter had raised controversy over new social media rules and the Indian government had faced Twitter for deliberately opposing and disregarding IT rules, despite repeated reminders.

Twitter, which has about 1.75 crore users in India, lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable to users who post any illegal content.

On July 8, Twitter had informed the Delhi High Court that it had appointed an interim compliance officer, who is a resident of India, and that it would make an effort to fill the regular position within eight weeks under IT rules.

The Delhi High Court had given Twitter Inc. two weeks to issue a US-notarized affidavit of compliance with IT rules and made it clear it was not giving any protection to the microblogging platform.

The Supreme Court had said the Center was free to take action against Twitter Inc. in the event of any breach of IT Rules.