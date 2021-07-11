Killer PC lied that he buried his father near the place where Sarah Everards’s body was found





Wayne Couzens claims he buried his father while he was still alive, according to a new report PC killer Wayne Couzens claimed he buried his father near where Sarah Everards’s body was discovered while he was still alive at home, according to a new report. Couzens, 48, abducted Mrs. Everard in a rental car while walking home alone from a guest house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of 3 March. The sex robber, who had left a 12-hour shift that morning, went on to rape and strangle the 33-year-old marketing executive. Couzens pleaded guilty to murder Friday. Mrs. Everards’s body was found in a forest river in Ashford, Kent, just a few feet from the land owned by Couzens, a week after her disappearance. Kieron Shepherd, who was camping with friends nearby, told the Sun newspaper he had seen Couzens conquering something with a large ax three days after Mrs. Everard was gone. He said Couzens later told him he had buried his father, Ray. PC Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty in Old Bailey to the murder of Sarah Everard (PA) The shepherd added: We assumed that he must have been talking about the grace of his fathers. But he replied: No, I actually buried him up there. He continued: Give me the creep to think he must have been going back and forth to the place where he took Sarah. Police launched an urgent investigation after Ms Everard was reported missing by her boyfriend. Couzens, a parliamentary officer and diplomatic guard trained with firearms, wiped his phone just minutes before he was arrested at his home in Deal, Kent, on March 9.

Sarah Everard was abducted while walking home in south London (PA) On Friday, five members of Ms Everards’s family were in court as he pleaded guilty to her murder when he appeared in Old Bailey with video link from Belmarsh High Security Prison. Last month, Couzens pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Ms. Everards. Prosecutor Tom Little QC told the court: Before the defendant abducted Sarah Everard in the South Circular on March 3 this year, he had not met her before, he did not know her and had no direct or indirect contact with him. They were complete strangers to each other. The judge, Lord Justice Fulford, scheduled a two-day hearing from September 29th. Contact our news team by emailing us at [email protected]For more stories like this, check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more

