



Rome – Pope Francis on July 11 made his first public appearance since major bowel surgery last week, greeting benefactors as he stood for 10 minutes on a hospital balcony, offering heartfelt thanks for prayers for his healing and calling him health care for all a “precious” “good Francis, 84, has been OK, according to the Vatican, after his planned surgery on July 4 to remove a portion of the colon that had narrowed due to inflammation. But he did not just say when he could be fired. In the morning after his surgery, a Holy See spokesman said his stay in the hospital was expected to last seven days, “stopping complications”. At first the surprise voice sounded on the weak side as he started his remarks after entering a balcony outside his special suite at Gemelli Polyclinic at noon. But he smiled broadly at those gathered below, including some hospital patients well enough to temporarily leave their rooms to cheer for him. Noon is the time when he would traditionally have appeared from a window in the Vatican overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Peters to recite Angelus, or prayer. Exactly one week ago, in his noon remarks he had not given any hint that in a few hours he would have entered the hospital for surgery the same night. “I am happy to be able to keep the Angelus Sunday appointment, even here from the Gemelli Polyclinic,” the Pope said. “I thank everyone. I felt your closeness and the support of your prayers,” Francis said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Cried the Pope with a smile as he looked over the balcony railing to better see the faithful below. Standing on the balcony with him were some children who are also hospitalized in Gemelli, a large Catholic teacher hospital on the outskirts of Rome. The crowd below often applauded, out of encouragement.

Francis underwent three hours of abdominal surgery under general anesthesia on the evening of July 4, and later that night was described by the Holy See as having responded well. Reading from the prepared remarks, he held one or both hands in a pulpit for support, including when raising one arm to bless. The pope praised the “gentleness” of those caring for the sick, which he said was “like a caress that makes you feel better, relieves pain and takes you away.” “In these days of hospitalization, I proved again how important a good health service is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and other countries,” Francis said. “We must not lose this precious thing,” the Pope said. He added that “sometimes it happens in the church that any health care institution, due to poor management, is not doing well economically and the first thought that comes to mind is to sell it,” he said. “But calling to church is not about having money, it is about giving service,” Francis said. Francis added his appreciation and encouragement to all health care workers and hospital staff, then, referring to pediatric patients on the balcony with him, said “why do children suffer?” “Why children suffer is a heart-wrenching question,” Francis said, praying for them. Although he stayed in a non-public hospital, Italy has a national public health service and residents can often receive treatment in private hospitals, at a cost reimbursed by the government. As he usually does on Sundays, Francis talked about current events and issues close to his heart. In his remarks on the balcony, he reiterated his closeness to the people of Haiti as he recalled the assassination of its president last week and the wounding of the first lady. Francesco prayed that the people of Haiti “could begin to embark on a path to a future of peace and harmony.” The fragility of the world’s environment has been a major theme of his papacy since it began in 2013. On Sunday, as countless people rested on shore, Francis urged people to take care of the “health of the seas”. “No plastic in the sea!” replied the Pope. Without mentioning specific issues, he also expressed hope that “Europe can be united in its founding values”, a possible reference to tensions between European Union leaders and member Hungary over attacks on LGBTQ rights. Francis noted that George 11 marked the feast of St. Benedict, the patron saint of the continent. Francesco ended with his usual invitation to the faithful. “Remember to pray for me,” drawing glaring applause. Besides seeing the faithful again, Francis had another reason to smile on Sunday. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America overnight football final. Francis is a big football fan, and roots for the San Lorenzo squad in his hometown of Buenos Aires.

