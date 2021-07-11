Esther Bejarano, who played in the Auschwitz orchestra and later used music to fight anti-Semitism and racism, dies at 96

Esther Bejarano, a survivor of Death camp at Auschwitz who used the power of music to fight anti-Semitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at the age of 96.

Bejarano died peacefully early Saturday at the Jewish Hospital in Hamburg, the German news agency dpa quoted Helga Obens, a board member of the Auschwitz Committee in Germany, as saying. A cause of death was not given.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas paid tribute to Bejarano, calling him “an important voice in the fight against racism and anti-Semitism”.

Born in 1924 as the daughter of the French singer Rudolf Loewy in the French-occupied Saarlouis, the family later moved to Saarbruecken, where Bejarano enjoyed a musical and protected education until the Nazis came to power and the city returned to Germany in 1935.

On this Sunday, January 24, 2010 photo photographer Esther Bejarano, who survived the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz, performs a hip-hop song during an Auschwitz Committee event to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz from the Soviet Army on January 27, 1945. in Hamburg, Germany. Bejarano died on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the age of 96 in Hamburg, Germany. Heribert Proepper / AP



Her parents and sister Ruth were eventually deported and killed, while Bejarano had to perform forced labor before being sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943. There, she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing accordion whenever the trains full of Jews Arrived from all over Europe.

Bejarano would later say that music helped keep him alive in the infamous Nazi German death camp in occupied Poland and during the years after the Holocaust.

“We played with tears in our eyes,” she recalls in a 2010 interview with The Associated Press. “The new arrivals came shaking and applauding us, but we knew they would be taken straight to the gas chambers.”

Because her grandmother had been a Christian, Bejarano was later transferred to the Ravensbrueck concentration camp and survived a death march at the end of the war.

In one memoir, Bejarano recalls her rescue by American troops who gave her an accordion, which she played the day the American soldiers and concentration camp survivors danced around a burnt portrait of Adolf Hitler to celebrate Allied victory over the Nazis.

Bejarano emigrated to Israel after the war and married Nissim Bejarano. The couple had two children, Edna and Joram, before returning to Germany in 1960. After encountering anti-Semitism again, Bejarano decided to become politically active, co-founding the Auschwitz Committee in 1986 to give survivors a platform for stories. Theirs.

She teamed up with her children to play Yiddish tunes and Jewish resistance songs in a Hamburg-based group they called Coincidence, and also with the hip-hop group Microphone Mafia to spread an anti-racism message to German youth .

“We all love music and share a common goal: We are fighting racism and discrimination,” she told the AP about her intercultural and intergenerational collaborations.

Bejarano received numerous awards, including the German Order of Merit, for her activism against what she called the “old and young Nazis,” citing Holocaust survivor Primo Levi’s warning that “it happened, so it could happen again. “

Addressing young people in Germany and beyond, Bejarano used to say, “You are not to blame for what happened then. But you become guilty if you refuse to listen to what happened.”

It also did not shy away from criticism of today’s German officials, such as when the tax authorities canceled the charitable status of the country’s largest anti-fascist organization. The decision was later reversed.

In a letter of condolence to her children, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrote that Bejarano had “experienced first-hand what it means to be discriminated, persecuted and tortured” and praised her educational work.

“We have suffered a great loss in her death,” he added. “She will always have a place in our hearts.”