Death of Stan Swamy The center cannot justify the killing of tribal activists, says Sanjay Raut





Shiv Sena leader compares Modit regime to Fascist governments of Hitler and Mussolini

Launching a broad page in the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi on the death of Father Stan Swamy, Shiv Sena MP and Sanjay Raut party spokesman on Sunday said the killing of the Octogenous tribal rights activist in prison can not be justified, while comparing the Modi regime with that of the Fascist governments of Benito Mussolini and Adolph Hitler. In its weekly columnRokhthokin Senas mouthSaamana, Mr. Raut asked bitterly if the foundations of the countries had become so weak that the Modi government feared the overthrow of its regime by an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and activist. Noting that to oppose the government and to oppose the country are two different things, Mr Raut said: A government which is afraid of a crippled and weak 84-year-old is certainly dictatorial by attitude and weak at heart, similar to that of Hitler and Mussolini. Swamy’s father, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case in October last year, died in custody earlier this month while undergoing treatment at the Holy Mumbai Family Hospital . In a bold attack on the Modi government, Mr Raut said the death of his disabled and helpless father in prison could not be justified even if the Maoists and Naxals were more dangerous than the Kashmiri separatists. He compared the accusations of the Centers run by BJP against Fr. Swamy and other activists and academics jailed over what was raised by the Indira Gandhi-led government that had accused the staunch unionist George Fernandes of plotting to overthrow the government in the mid-1970s. Indira Gandhi was afraid of George Fernandes. But the latter was a young leader at the time and not an old man like Father Stan Swamy. Today’s government [Modi regime] is afraid of octogenists like Father Swamy and the poet Varavara Rao, said Mr. Raut. Commenting on the controversial Elgaar Parishad (December 31, 2017), Mr. Raut said that while it was definitely a toxic event and that while no one could support the allegedly inflammatory speeches and slogans made there, whatever happened after that (Pune policy crackdown) on activists) should be called a conspiracy (by of Centers) to curb freedom of expression. Mr Raut further reprimanded the Center for the death of Father Swamys asking if raising awareness of tribal communities about their rights and freedoms meant overthrowing the elected government of the countries. What does it mean to wage war against the state? What constitutes treason and anti-national activity? Does raising the awareness of tribal people in the forests about their rights and freedoms mean the overthrow of a democratically elected government of a country? asked the Senate leader, in a wry critique of the Central government. A few weeks ago, before the reshuffle of the Union cabinet, Mr Raut was said to have softened his stance on BJP and Prime Minister Modi amid heated speculation that the Senate was gravitating towards BJP. This treatment of BJP with ‘baby gloves’ was reflected in the Sena gorge a few days ago, when aSaamanaedit had criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his failure to bring together a credible opposition to take over the BJP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/stan-swamys-death-in-custody-cant-be-jusitified-sanjay-raut/article35263448.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos