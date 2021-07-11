Two more explosions inside Mizoram- The New Indian Express

from PTI

GUWAHATI: A day after a suspected IED blast took place inside Assam’s Cachar district’s allegedly by Mizoram miscreants during an eviction car, two explosions in the back occurred Sunday along the interstate border on the neighboring state side, a police source said. .

Tensions are rising in the Khulicherra area of ​​the district, where people from Mizoram reportedly entered up to 6.5 kilometers inside Assam a few days ago, after which Assam Police together with the civilian administration carried out an eviction drive.

“Two blast sounds were heard coming from Mizoram at 2.40am and 2.43am. CRPF, which is a neutral force stationed at Khulicherra Point-II, has been asked to investigate suspected explosions on Mizoram side. , “an Assam Police source told the PTI.

The situation is currently normal although tension still prevails and Assam Police personnel are on alert throughout the border area, he added.

On Saturday, an explosion occurred targeting a delegation of Assam government officials, including senior police officials, who were on a visit to oversee the construction of a road along the border, but no casualties were reported in the incident.

It was initially believed to be a grenade attack, but police later suspected the perpetrators used an IED, the source said.

Additional Director General (Border) Police Harmeet Singh is sampling the country and monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Assam Prime Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has written to his counterpart Mizoram Zoramthanga to resolve the border dispute using the satellite map of current border locations.

“For complete peace, we must hand over the international border to the central police forces after settling the border issue. We are building roads within the constitutional border of Assam. We will not take an inch of land from Mizoram,” he added.

There has been a long border dispute between Assam and Mizoram in that area along with other sites in the Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of the Barak valley.

The latest altercation began on Saturday when about 25-30 people from Mizoram came up to 25 meters in front of the Khulicherra CRPF camp and tried to trample the land inside Assam, trying to stop the work of clearing the forest runways and prevent PWD officials were building a road, said a senior police official.

“Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and noticed that Mizo people, including women, blocked the road to Khulicherra leading to the Upper LP Painom school which is about 6.5 kilometers inside the Assam-Mizoram border.

“The crowd grew to 50-60 civilians. Around the same time, an additional Mizoram Police SP rank officer arrived on the scene and he was asked to remove the illegal violation by Mizoram’s men. However, the barrier was not removed,” told the PTI official.

Assam police officers then announced through loudspeakers that their congregation within Assam territory was illegal and they should be dispersed peacefully, but they continued their aggressive and abusive behavior towards incumbent government officials and threatened them with sharp weapons, pretendoi ai.

“They had also erected wooden barricades, preventing legal movement. After persuasion efforts did not respond positively, Assam Police personnel moved forward to clear the violated ground using minimal force. As a result, the violation up to the first bridge over the Dholakhal Khulicherra stream was cleared and a temporary camp has been set up to prevent further intrusions, “the official said.

He said the police supervisor and additional SPs of Kolasib district on the other side of the border were called for a discussion and they were asked to stop these incursions by removing their men from the trampled land within the territory of Assam to Khulicherra Pt- II.

But it was not implemented by those on the ground, he said adding that Mizoram police have also set up a temporary camp on the other side of the bridge over the Dholakhal Khulicherra stream.

Last year, an upper Painam school was allegedly bombed by miscreants from Mizoram severely damaging it.