TN parties come out against BJP over unconfirmed reports of western region partition in Congo Nadu | Latest India News





A new controversy and unconfirmed reports have erupted in Tamil Nadu that the Union government plans to divide the states of the western region, otherwise known as the Kongu region, into Kongu Nadu, HT learned. The leaders of the state BJP have spoken in favor of such a move if this is what the people want. Why are they (DMK) afraid of this? The head of the BJP legislative party, Nainar Nagendran, said in the presence of journalists on Sunday. He added that some places in Tamil Nadu end with a Naadu. But it should be borne in mind Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were split in two. If this (duplication) is the wish of the people of the state, then the government must fulfill it. Said BJP Secretary General Karu Nagarajan. Speculation, that the Government of India would carve out this region either in a particular state or in a territory of the Union, began after the profiles of the new cabinet minister were released on Wednesday. Profile of Tamil Nadus outgoing BJP chief L Murugan, who entered the Union cabinet, referred to it as greetings from Congo Naadu, Tamil Nadu. On June 10, a popular daily published a report that the Center was planning a split as an appropriate response to the DMK government referring to the government led by Narendra Modi as Ondriya Arasu, in Tamil meaning Union government, and not the Central government. On the same day, Mahila Morcha BJP national president Vanathi Srinivasan, on her Facebook page, quoted ancient Tamil texts to support the claim that Congo was a separate geographical region. Srinivasan comes from the western region and is an MLA selected by Coimbatore which is part of the region. The ruling DMK and its allies have rejected the reports and spoken out against him. DMK MP Kanimozhi told reporters Sunday, No one can share Tamil Nadu. No one needs to worry about such things, the state is now under a secure government. The head of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) KS Alagiri called the request for a Kongu Nadu as a fabrication of the imagination. Senior Congress leader Thirunavukuarasu said there is no chance of that. Although it has happened to other states, there is no need for it right now here in Tamil Nadu. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader G Balakrishnan said BJP was proving this for political gain. That is dangerous, he said. The people of Tamil Nadu will not allow this. Such actions by the BJP to enter Tamil Nadu through the back door will only cause serious consequences for the party, Balakrishnan said. The head of AMMK TTV Dhinakaran called this a measure of discord along the caste lines and asked Prime Minister MK Stalin to clear up the issue. The western regions have been the stronghold of the AIADMK and two MLAs from the BJP were elected by the region in the election results announced on 2 May. The AIADMK-led alliance with BJP won 33 of the 50 seats overall. While the DMK combination included other regions in the country, the AIADMK alliance recorded its best performance in the Congo region.

