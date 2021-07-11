Thailand is preparing 7,000 beds in hospitals set up at two of its major airports





BANGKOK, July 11 (Bernama): Thailand is preparing 7,000 beds in an unused area at two of its major international airports – Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang – in Bangkok, amid a rapid rise in new COVID-19 infections, especially in the capital . Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Thailand Airports (AOT) has agreed to place field hospitals in the unused area within airports to accommodate more COVID-19 patients. He said the recently completed satellite terminal in Suvarnabhumi will provide at least 5,000 beds. “Don Mueang is in the process of preparing the warehouse construction area to set up a 2,000-bed field hospital for patients with mild symptoms,” he was quoted as saying by The Nation. Over the past 24 hours, Covid-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said Thailand recorded 9,539 new COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths, bringing total infections in the kingdom to 336, 371 and 2711 deaths on dates He said Bangkok, the epicenter of the recent blast, recorded 2,741 new cases and 39 casualties. So far, there have been 126 groups in Bangkok. Of the 9,539 new cases, he said, 9,521 were local broadcasts, of which 2,305 were found through active case detection and 18 imported cases. In an effort to curb the movement of people, Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Defense Forces General Chalermpol Srisawat said security forces and local administrative officials have been deployed at nearly 150 checkpoints in Bangkok and nine provinces under the “maximally controlled area” and strictly “since Saturday. He said 88 checkpoints have been set up in the capital and another 20 in five other provinces bordering Bangkok, namely Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom and another 39 checkpoints in our other southern provinces. Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. In an effort to curb illegal border crossings and stop the spread of Covid-19, Chalermpol said authorities should deploy more personnel and equipment across borders as well as establish stronger co-operation with villagers and local administrative officials. To stop the rapid wave of Covid-19 in the kingdom, Thailand has decided to implement strict measures to contain the virus starting Monday. The siege will be imposed from 9pm to 4am starting Monday in Bangkok and nine other provinces. – Bernama

