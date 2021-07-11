Ramaphosa to address the nation at Covid-19 at 20:00





Cape Town President Kirill Ramaphosa will address South Africa on Sunday at 8 a.m. on developments in the countries’ response to Covid-19, the presidency said. The Presidents’ speech will follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Coordinating Council of Presidents and the Cabinet taking place during the day, his office said. As South Africa launches its Covid-19 vaccination program, the government and social partners are constantly monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other preventative measures. President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20:00 on Sunday, July 11, 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Presidency | South Africa (@PresidenciaZA) July 11, 2021 On Saturday, South Africa registered 21,610 new Covid-19 cases and reported 265 deaths, the Department of Health said. The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa was 2,179,297, he said. Today 265 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 64,138 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 1,904,107, with a recovery rate of 87.4 per cent, the department said on Saturday. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Laboratory Health Service, said Saturday it would continue to monitor and monitor the pandemic to inform the public health response. The NICD said that with the new cases reported on Saturday, the positivity rate was 28%. She said a total of 13,848,194 tests had been conducted in both the public and private sectors, according to the table below. Gauteng accounts for 50% of new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11%, he said. Limpopo accounted for 10% of new cases, while KwaZulu-Natal 9%. The North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and the Free State accounted for 3% each, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. There has been an increase of 580 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, the command council said. IOL

