New Zealand, where Covid-19 is dormant, battles another respiratory virus and other news from around the world.





Strict blockades in New Zealand last year seem to have contributed a recent outbreak in children of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a highly contagious, mild illness whose symptoms include runny nose, cough, sneezing, and fever. Children in New Zealand were mostly stuck indoors between blockages last fall, which runs from March to May in the southern hemisphere. After the country reopened last winter, health officials say, few of them contracted viruses and seasonal infections, probably because they were under-exposed to germs. In a typical year, New Zealand sees a peak in cases of respiratory infections from June to September. But in 2020, the country experienced the complete absence of an annual winter flu epidemic, with one 99.9 percent reduction in flu cases and a 98 percent reduction in RSV, according to a study published in Nature in February. This year, however, the same children have been more vulnerable than usual to those same diseases. Since the start of winter five weeks ago, during which there were no coronavirus restrictions, children’s wards in New Zealand have seen dozens of patients, many of them infants, battling the sometimes deadly disease, while some elementary schools have reported that they have half of their students absent due to respiratory diseases.

The country reported 969 RSV cases in five weeks, compared with an average of 1,743 cases throughout the 29-week winter season in the five years before the pandemic, according to the New Zealand Institute of Environmental Science and Research. Recent growth has not yet reached a plateau, said Dr. Sue Huang, a virologist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research and lead author of the Nature study. Exponential growth is very sharp, she said in a statement. The lack of RSV last winter meant there is a new group of children from last year, plus a new group this year who have not been exposed to the seasonal virus. Doctors around the world have warned of the risk of immune debt when a drop in the number of viral and bacterial infections during blockages is followed by more disease once the restrictions are lifted. In a paper published in May in the diary Infectious Diseases Now, a team of French medical researchers suggested that lower exposure to microbial agents could create a lack of immune stimulation for susceptible people, especially children. The longer these periods of low viral or bacterial exposure are, the greater the likelihood of future epidemics, they write.

New Zealand closed its borders early in the pandemic, revealing strict blocking measures that were lifted last April and May and allowed the country all but the elimination of coronavirus transmission. No community cases have been reported for more than four months. In other developments around the world: Spain is facing a further blow in its summer tourism season as Germany classified the whole country as a danger zone. As of Sunday, travelers entering Germany from anywhere in Spain, including its Balearic and Canary archipelagos, will need to provide a negative coronavirus test or vaccination or cure test to avoid quarantine. The Italian government also warned on Saturday that it was considering greater restrictions on travelers from Spain as well as Portugal. Both countries are facing an increase in coronavirus cases triggered by the highly contagious Delta variant, especially among unvaccinated youth.

