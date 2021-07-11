He was known as the man who drew cats thanks to his humorous, hugely popular paintings of anthropomorphized animal cats, but Louis Wain struggled with schizophrenia and ended his life in an asylum. Now, on the eve of the release of a film about the artist, Benedict Cumberbatch has called for more compassion in society, asking for kindness to strange people and strangers.

Cumberbatch, who plays Wain, has written the preface to an upcoming book about the artist in which he asks us to show more love for strangers and anyone who just happens to be different.

Wain created thousands of photographs of the big-eyed feline, which appeared in its periodicals and annuals, as well as in prints and postcards. But he had financial difficulties and became increasingly isolated. Falling into schizophrenia, he was certified insane in 1924.

Greeting card from Louis Wain, circa 1895. Photos: Amoret Tanner / Alamy

Such was his popularity with the public that, when it was discovered that he was imprisoned in the poor ward of an asylum, a call began involving writers and artists. Even the then Prime Minister, Ramsay MacDonald, got involved, writing that perhaps no artist has given a greater number of young people pleasure than he.

HG Wells remarked at the time: He invented a cat style, a cat society, a whole cat world. English cats that do not look and live like Louis Wain cats are ashamed of themselves.

Louis Wain. Photos: Getty Images

The appeal worked, quickly exceeding his fundraising target and leading to Wains transfer to a new hospital in the village of Hertfordshire, where he continued to paint and draw more cats and kittens. He died in an asylum near St Albans in 1939.

Cumberbatch researched Wain while preparing to play him in the future The electrical life of Louis Wain.

Chris Beetles, a London art dealer and Wains art specialist for nearly 40 years, was approached by filmmakers to guide the actor in imitating the Wains painting style.

The Beetles said: Wain was ambidextrous. He could actually paint with both hands at the same time. I told [Benedict] slightly [about Wain] stylistically and for different stages of his life and career.

The perfectionist actor he is, he wanted to get into Wain’s mind and the way he behaved and painted. He asked intelligent questions and was very knowledgeable.

Wains fascination with cats began with the sketching of his pet Peter, who brought solace to his bound and dead wife, Emily.

Cumberbatch has now written a 900-word preface to a new edition of the Beetles book Louis Wains Macet, to be published by Canongate later this year.

He writes: I hope our film and Chriss’s excellent work on these pages will inspire you, and in turn inspire all of us to see the alien, the weird, the alien, the round peg in a square hole, with more love and tenderness and compassion. Something we can all do more for ourselves and each other.

As a Wain specialist, the Beetles are regularly advised by auctions because there is a tsunami of counterfeits on the market.

He said he had seen a huge increase in counterfeits: Every week, Im sent about half a dozen images, and practically always they tend to be wrong. There is a certain period of his work that seems to be easy to falsify. Strong sketches, flat blocks of color, but he could draw brilliantly.

Some counterfeiters may be using the expected added interest for Wain because of the upcoming film, others hoping to take advantage of his price increase, with highly completed works now amounting to 15,000.

In the Wains world, cats imitate humans, stand up, and sometimes dress up, enjoy tea parties, or play musical instruments.

The Beetles said: Most people who buy Louis Wain love cats and they love anthropomorphic images. They are a lot of fun. Some of his works are in the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Wains obsession with cats began with the tragedy of losing his wife, Emily, to breast cancer three years after their marriage. While in bed, she had found comfort in their pet cat, named Peter. Wain began sketching it and Emily encouraged her husband to find a publisher. She stars in the film by Claire Foy, whose acclaimed roles include the new Queen Elizabeth in the Netflix series crown.

Wain once paid homage to Peter, saying: To him, properly, belongs the foundation of my career.

Cumberbatch writes: To be Louis Wain means to fall in love with Louis, and to be missed in the end. He adds: What he carried throughout his life along with his talents and ability for love and compassion was the confusion and horror of a little boy who knew he did not fit. And I saw this deeply sad and touching.

He brought such beauty and such celebration and joy into the lives of so many people.