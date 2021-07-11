O’Callaghan rules out move against Michel Martin

Fianna Fáil Election Director for the by-elections Jim O’Callaghan has ruled out a no-confidence motion against party leader Micheál Martin.

However, Dublin Bay South TD said it supports the call of party colleague Barry Cowen for a meeting to discuss the results of the last election.

He asked: “The question we have to ask is ‘why are we not connecting with the electorate’?”

Speaking on RT Week’s This Week, Mr O’Callaghan said he has not been approached by anyone to sign a no-confidence motion in Taoiseach Martin.

“This has not happened and I would not happen,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said it was unlikely Mr Martin would lead the party in another election if the Government goes to the end of its 2025 term.

He said he is interested in leading the party but did not want to undermine the current leader.

“I’m interested in directing Fianna Fáil. I believe it is an honor and a privilege, but I will do nothing just to undermine the leader or give the media an impression that something is happening when I do not think there is , “he said.

Norma Foley said Dublin Bay South by-election result was not “a good day for Fianna Fáil”

Earlier, the Minister of Education said that she “absolutely” thinks that Micheál Martin should lead Fianna Fáil in the next general elections.

Speaking at RTÉ Politics Week, Norma Foley said there is “work to be done” following Fianna Fáil’s performance in the Dublin Bay by-elections.

The party candidate, Deirdre Conroy, received only 5% of the vote of the first preference.

Ivana Bacik of the Workers, who headed the poll after the first count, was judged elected in the ninth and final count.

Ms Foley acknowledged the result was “not a good day for Fianna Fáil”.

Mr Cowen has requested a special meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party to discuss the outcome of the by-elections, while Clare TD Cathal Crowe has said he will expect the party to have a new leader who will run in the next election. General.

Asked if Taoiseach could lead the party in the next election, Ms Foley said: “Absolutely, Mícheál is an experienced, solution-focused leader.

“We see the benefit of this in Government, we also see the benefit of this in Fianna Fáil,” she said.

Ms. Foley was also asked if she has ten TDs in the party that will sign a motion against Mr. Martin, to whom she said “Not at all.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has said party members must work together, support Taoiseach and “have the unity of purpose”.

Writing on Twitter about the party losing the election, he said: “Voters have given us a message and we will learn from it. We are listening. There will be an opportunity for everyone in the party to have their say and “They give views. That being said, this is not the time for us to talk about ourselves.”

He said Fianna Fáil faces a “monumental challenge”.

“To succeed, we must support our Taoiseach, our team, work together, have the unity of purpose and show the public that their concerns are our priorities at all times,” he added.

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said that “it would not be a bad time to call him one day” if Micheál Martin resigned as party leader after his time as Taoiseach.

Speaking on the Edition Sunday program on 103.2 Dublin City FM, Mr Lawless said: “There is a transition when Fianna Fonil hands over the Taoiseach office to Fine Gael and in my mind it would be a reasonable time to start looking to the future , or even ahead then, and plan it to be a natural resting point. “

He said the party “could do with” a younger leadership team with a new dynamic at that stage.